Golden Boot 2020/21 – Lewandowski escapes from Messi

05/16/2021

On at 13:20 CEST

The 2020/2021 Golden Boot classification maintains a clear dominance. Bayern Munich forward, Robert Lewandowski, does not fail and after his record goal against Freiburg, which allows him to equal Gerd Müller as the highest historical scorer in a Bundesliga season, he increases his figure to 40 goals in the German league championship, which translates into a total of 80 points to be at the top of the European ranking.

Leo Messi, who this Sunday will continue to seek to expand his account to also close the race for the top scorer, continues to hold the second position while Cristiano Ronaldo, after his goal against Inter, has equalized it again. The two clear dominators of world football in the last decade, continue to show that they are capable of maintaining their rhythm to score scandal, while the youngest, Haaland and Mbappé, in the absence of playing their game, have been overtaken by André Silva, who adds 27 when scoring a double against Schalke.

GOLDEN BOOT CLASSIFICATION 2020/21

R. Lewandowski (Bayern): 80 points (40 goals)L. Messi (Barcelona): 58 points (29 goals)C. Ronaldo (Juventus): 58 points (29 goals)A. Silva (Eintracht): 52 points (27 goals) E. Haaland (Dortmund): 50 points (25 goals)K. Mbappe (PSG): 50 points (25 goals)P. Onuachu (Genk): 49.5 points (33 goals) *R. Lukaku (Inter Milan): 46 points (23 goals) L. Muriel (Atalanta) 44 points (22 goals)K. Benzema (Real Madrid): 44 points (22 goals)G. Moreno (Villarreal): 44 points (22 goals)

* Goals scored in the five main European leagues (Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue1) are valued with two points. The goals scored in the leagues between the sixth and the twenty-first are worth a point and a half.