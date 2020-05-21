In September 2018 at the mall Jasons of TaipeiI gaped at the counter Summun Iberico where Spanish hams with unusual refinement were sold. On the underside of the counter was the silhouette of a large ham stitched with different cut lines. Those Chinese had appropriated the measuring stick that the Japanese use to value the meats of the Wagyu breed oxen and had applied it to knife-cut hams. The range TO 5 they assigned it to the highest quality cuts. “Of course, we are inspired by the techniques that the Master Slicers Spanish ”, they proudly told us.

To each part of the ham –mace, contramaza, hock, stifle and tip– followed a generic tasting sheet: Buckle and hock (A2), good bite with powerful nutty fragrance; Center (A3), firm texture and strong aromas; Tip (A4), sweet and aromatic sweet nuances; Mace (TO 5), it melts in the mouth with a fragrant and succulent taste. In short, a capitalized approach – debatable or not – to the Iberian culture.

Different cuts of an Iberian ham, according to the Chinese firm Summun Ibérico. The A5 range represents the highest quality. J. C. CAPEL

This morning Pepe Simon firm manager The Dehesa de los Monteros, informed me that the golden blonde iberian shoulder ham which sends to Pata Negra House store owner Summun Iberico, are sold to the public in Asia for 100 euros per 100 grams. In other words, 1,000 euros per kilo. And I’m not talking about hams, but rather sliced ​​shoulders!

I tried for the first time the Golden blond last summer at the bar Swallow, second chef brand Benito Gomez (Bardal 2 in Round, of sweet meat, elegant and with peculiar notes. The great paradox is that this lineage, from the Iberian trunk, officially does not exist. My conversation with Simon It has been revealing.

Because it does not exist? “According to him Department of agriculture it is an extinct breed, which is not recognized to the extent that we do not have a sufficient contingent of animals, just 180/200 “.

Round golden blonde or Cadiz gold? “It does not matter, both names refer to the same indigenous race, a legend of the Mountain ranges of Malaga and Cádiz ”.

Golden blonde mace principle. Category, A5 according to the Chinese company. J. C. CAPEL

Mountain pig? “Indeed, feral, of the trunk of the Iberian, who lived freely in the mountainous core that runs between Round and the saw of Grazalema. Despite its affinity for retintos, it is genetically different from the rest of the Iberian breeds ”.

Reasons for its disappearance? Its low profitability. It is a small, unproductive, very slow-growing animal, which takes three years to reach the ideal slaughter weight and, due to its high fattening, its shoulders and hams require long cures, never less than three years . To top it off they have a white hoof, not black, which penalizes its image in the market. Its production cost is triple that of other Iberian ones.

Summun Ibérico counter in Taipei with indication of the four quality categories that the Chinese company attributes to Iberian hams. J. C. CAPEL

Who has recovered the race? The ecological, tourist and cultural livestock center Finca The Algaba in Round, in an environment of 70 hectares. His work, together with AECERIBER, the University and the Cádiz Provincial Council, has been commendable.

Pre-montanera of chestnuts? Our Golden blond, children of 100% Iberian fathers and mothers, feed on four types of acorns, holm oaks, cork oaks, shorties and gall oaks. The month before the montanera they satiate themselves with chestnuts, in a pre-montanera unique that gives them sweet nuances. In The Dehesa de los Monteros very rugged, extensive animals perform a huge exercise that contributes to the grain of their meat. We are the only company that breeds this breed in the world, the production is minimal and the effort to which they force excessive.

When did you release the first pieces? “Until now we have only commercialized the pallets. In 2016 we acquired two pigs Golden blond to The Algaba We sacrificed them and already in 2018 we presented the two smallest pallets in society, one in The Gourmet Show in Madrid and another in the box Honk Kong Racecourse VIP, where he excited. In accordance with the success, in 2017 we sacrificed 50 animals whose first pallets we began to send them to China the last quarter of 2019. Hams, none yet, were not cured. We will start now, little by little. The next Christmas will be 48 months and may be consumed. “

What activity does La Dehesa de los Monteros carry out? “We raised extensively between the Serranía de Ronda and the Genal valley 1,000 pigs, all 100% certified Iberian, mostly interleaved with some retintos. Only 5% (50/60 animals) belong to the breed blond Golden. We are a family business that my mother founded, Consuelo Gámez Amián In 2008, Professor of Economics at the Malaga University“

One of the packages in which the Summun Ibérico firm presents its hams in flakes, with an indication of the maturation times. A5 range, highest quality.

Who is behind Pata Negra House? “Sensitive Chinese entrepreneurs operating from Hong Kong. They have bought almost all the golden blonde palettes that we have been able to sell them. Its flavor drives them crazy. Before covid-19 I planned to introduce you to the hams. At the moment they want to reserve all the production for us. They know that it is a unique product in the world and they are willing to pay for it. In Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, luxury becomes obscene ”.

What is Race & Gold? “The exclusive brand with which we commercialize the cuts of blond Golden. Our dream to achieve excellence ”.

The flavor of the golden blonde pork hams and shoulders is elegant, smooth and somewhat sweet. Excellent. Parallel to the refinement of the Chinese, The Dehesa de los Monteros Labels and markets tiny quantities of golden blonde, sliced ​​with a knife and with unusual indications for the Spanish market: top principle; end of tip; mace principle; mace end; principle of cons; against end; hock principle; stifle principle; Jarrete tacos … They even market the bacon of the ham in transparent slices as a real treasure, something that I do not remember in any other commercial firm. Follow me inTwitter: @JCCapel and on Instagram: jccapel

Summun Ibérico members at the La Algaba farm in Ronda.

Knife-cut golden blonde mace. J. C. CAPEL

Golden blond ham bacon cut with a knife. Exceptional flavor and aroma. J. C. CAPEL

Presentation of the first golden blonde palette in the VIP box of the Hong Kong racecourse.

Golden blonde pigs in the chestnut premountain. J. C. CAPEL

Interesting points made by the Summun Ibérico company regarding the sensory characteristics of the different parts of the ham.

Container of La Dehesa de los Monteros. J. C. CAPEL

Golden blonde ham tip end. J. C. CAPEL

Jarrecos tacos. J. C. CAPEL

.