Golden age of Hollywood, feudal system in which the studios owned the actresses

Juan Ibarra

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 13, 2020, p. 8

While writing Hollywood Goddesses, Cristina Morató realized that there are still many parallels between how things were before and now. In her book, the Spanish woman narrates the life, beyond glamor, of some of the most iconic actresses of the golden age of American cinema.

Ava Gardner, Grace Kelly, Rita Hayworth and Elizabeth Taylor are the four figures whose stories, collected by Morató, reveal the sacrifices they had to make to reach the top.

The writer and actress Eva Isanta had an almost informal online conversation, where they talked and reflected on the book, the vices that remain in the film industry, their careers and feminism.

Spanish women share the need to assume different characters in their trades. In the case of Morató, when imagining, writing and knowing them; for Isanta, by adopting, recognizing, and interpreting them. Both prefer female characters who resemble the flesh-and-blood women they know; They are also tired of the secondary or flat roles in which women have been pigeonholed.

Cristina would like to recover from oblivion many women who have been erased from the history written by men. The author of Goddesses of Hollywood spoke of the golden age as a feudal system in which the owners of the studios owned the actresses: they controlled marriages, abortions. For the most desired and photographed figures in the world, those years were hell.

#MeToo, incredible achievement

Although things have changed today, there is still a long way to go. The Spanish also spoke about the #MeToo movement, especially the case of film producer Harvey Weinstein, which they called an incredible achievement. This is due to the visibility of the abuses of power exercised by the American and his subsequent condemnation.

▲ Hollywood Goddesses includes the story of four icons beyond the glamor of their profession. Ava Gardner’s image was chosen for the cover

For Isanta, the movie screen and what the actresses have accomplished is an important achievement. He also mentioned gestures like that of Paul Newman, who refused to charge more than Susan Sarandon, as they both starred in a movie.

Colloquially, they also spoke of the need and the right of women to count and portray themselves. For this reason, Morató has no intention of writing about men; In his opinion, there are many stories told by men, about men and for men.

Cristina considers that the values ​​that have been legitimized in the history of humanity are those of men: sex, struggle, courage. However, she also believes that feminism is a thing for women and men.

The actress, who is assumed as a reader of the author of Goddesses of Hollywood, added that despite knowing the harshness in the lives of these figures, she now values ​​them more, because you can appreciate, understand and amaze you, because they could play great characters even with adversity.

While the de-escalation of confinement continues in Spain, La que se avecina, the long-running series in which Isanta participates, will begin to record taking the sanitary measures indicated. Morató’s book, Goddesses of Hollywood, is now available in bookstores.

.