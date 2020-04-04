We recently learned that Roman Reigns was not on the recordings for Wrestlemania at the Performance Center. The leukemia that he suffers can be aggravated if he is infected with this virus, that’s why WWE wanted not to risk his health. The Coronavirus crisis was the one that prevented Roman from fighting Goldberg for the Universal championship. We all wondered who would face the Hall of Famer in the grand event. Tonight we find out about Goldberg’s new rival at Wrestlemania 36.

Braun Strowman replaces Roman Reigns

After the non-participation of the “big dog”, WWE will give Braun Strowman another shot at the title, ¨The monster among men¨ comes from losing the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn. After several attempts to conquer the Universal championship, Braun Strowman can finally do it.

BREAKING: @Goldberg defends the #UniversalTitle against @BraunStrowman THIS WEEKEND at #WrestleMania!

– WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020

We don’t know if WWE’s plans were changed with Reigns’ handover to Strowman, but chances are high that Goldberg will retain the championship until Roman Reigns is available to face it. Until now, Braun Strowman has never been so well regarded by creatives for winning great gold at the company. Always staying in the middle of the road, He has only managed to become a Raw tag team champion twice, and recently claimed his first individual title when he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship.

From the point of view of many, and even if it is a ¨powerhouse¨, Braun Strowman does not have enough credibility to face Goldberg for the Universal title. Many comment that he did nothing so far to receive an opportunity for him again. But Braun Strowman is unpredictable, and he still has a bright future at the company.

