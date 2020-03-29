Goldberg took a major victory over Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania XX, but it was not until this moment that he decided to speak.

And it is that the veteran fighter will defend in Wrestlemania 36 WWE Title and that is why he remembered that fight.

THEY WANTED TO BUREAU MORE BROCK LESNAR

In an interview for Inside The Ropes, the ‘Myth’ He assured that Vince McMahon let him win because he wanted to bury Brock Lesnar.

“I wonder how he came to that decision (to win). I really do it because he wanted to kill me. I know you wanted to kill Brock. So, i guess i wanted to kill brock more and that’s why i won«.

Goldberg is aware that people have yelled at him that he sold himself after that fight, but he knows that they both did things that no one else has repeated.

“Nobody cared. They wanted to yell and boo and do all those things, but I would condemn him if you said that to me in a fight where you made me press Brock Lesnar over his head and he pressed me over his head.

“You can ‘ Don’t tell me that’s not one of the coolest things you can see in a fight because nobody has done it to me and nobody has done it to him as far as I know«.

THE DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE PEOPLE HURT HIM

That scream from the crowd hurt Goldberg a lot, because he tried to give the best fight for the fans.

However, it was difficult. It hit me in the heart You don’t feel appreciated (by the public) after you go out there and do your best. ”

After that match in WM XX, both fighters they left WWE to take separate paths, one to the UFC and the other to the semi retreat of the strings.

It will be this weekend when Goldberg exposes the championship of the WWE at Wrestlemania 36, ​​an event that has had many changes to its billboard due to the coronavirus issue.