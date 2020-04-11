Goldberg talks about not fighting Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36

He WWE Hall Of Famer and former Universal champion of WWE, Goldberg, Has had the opportunity to appear in the most recent edition of the podcast of Carcast during this week and has been able to comment on a wide variety of topics. Among them, one of the most outstanding has been about the combat that he was going to have against Roman Reigns in WWE WrestleMania 36. Goldberg He commented that there was a last-minute possibility that perhaps he was going to keep the plan on the table, but it was canceled after all.

We remember that Goldberg could not face Roman Reigns in WWE WrestleMania 36 Because he did not want to risk COVID-19 for his leukemia.

Next, we leave you with the words of Goldberg regarding the topic:

Literally before the last minute there was a possibility that allowed our combat to take place. But the plans changed after all. I did my match against Braun and it was still possible to do my match against Roman before the night of the 5th. Obviously, the plans were canceled and it was never carried out.

Goldberg continuous:

There was still a chance that he could continue the fight. We went to the training center in Orlando and our temperatures were taken when we entered, and you know, in the building there was a limit of people and everything was very controlled. What I mean is, someone was sick and Roman found out, and maybe that made him back down. I think he only had a cold and not COVID-19. But just because someone was ill under those circumstances, at the end of the day he made the decision not to have the fight.

