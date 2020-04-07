Details on Goldberg’s original plans for WrestleMania 36.

The former Universal champion of WWE, Goldberg, had the opportunity to be in the last edition of the great event of WrestleMania 36 having a fight against Braun Strowman, where he lost his Universal title. For Goldberg it was a defeat but for Braun Strowman It was a great night to receive his first world title.

From the website of Wrestle Talk It is reported that the company of WWE had very different plans for the Universal title orbit in WrestleMania 36. These plans would have been carried out in the event that Roman Reigns I would have fought Goldberg for the Universal title. The result of the combat would have indicated seeing Goldberg retaining its Universal championship before Roman Reigns, but, as we all know Reigns He was unable to attend the event because he did not want to be at risk for leukemia.

Next, we leave you with the report of Wrestle Talk regarding the event:

The initial plan I had WWE before Roman Reigns will make the decision not to fight in WrestleMania 36, is that Goldberg remain as Universal champion. WWE wanted to Goldberg defeat Roman Reigns and keep it “over”. The only reason that justified this fact was that it demonstrated the credibility of having defeated “The Fiend”, Bray Wyatt, in WWE Super ShowDown.

Would you have liked to continue seeing Goldberg as Universal champion?

