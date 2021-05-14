“Gold would reach 2,000 / 2,100 dollars once the movement of interest rates had been overcome”

-What is the reason for the decreases registered by gold and silver compared to the generalized increases in raw materials in the first quarter of the year?

-Although gold and silver have a raw material component, there is also a very important financial demand that is made through investors based on real interest rates, especially in the US. Gold and silver are sensitive to the evolution of interest rates, less expectations.

In the last quarter of 2020 and the beginning of the first quarter of 2021 we have seen a rise in nominal rates, in the yields of 10-year American bonds. If in August of last year they were at 0.6%, in March they rose to 1.75%.

As inflation continues to be conspicuous by its absence, what we have seen is a rise in the real interest rate and this makes gold and silver less financially attractive.

In April we saw that the 10-year US bond yields have fallen a bit and we have seen that gold has started an upward path.

-What are your forecasts for the whole of the year for both precious metals?

In OFI Asset Management they think that both metals will continue to rise. Gold could reach $ 2,000-2,100 by the end of the year, past the movement of interest rates as well as an increase in demand.

Silver has a significant jewelry demand and interest rate component. But it is also a metal that is beginning to be in demand in the energy transition for being one of the great conductors of electricity and, therefore, widely used in fuel cells, solar panels, and battery packs for electric cars. … Silver could reach $ 32-33 an ounce by the end of the year

-Platinum and palladium, however, made progress thanks to their use as industrial metals. Will the demand for this type of metal continue to increase over time?

Yes. They are metals whose degree of utilization is practically 100% in the energy transition. Platinum is used in the catalytic converters in the exhaust pipes of diesel cars. Although the demand for diesel cars from the general public is not very high, it is in the professional market. In addition, it is an essential component in fuel cells and this is going to be the great driver of the energy transition towards greener energy.

Palladium is used in gasoline cars and hybrids as an essential component of the catalyst. There is a very growing demand for gasoline and hybrid cars. What’s more, it is a metal that is always in a structural deficit between supply and demand. 280 metric tons of palladium are offered per year and 320 are demanded, which causes the price to be upwardly stressed.

-How do you advise investors to have exposure to all these metals?

Investors can invest in metal futures individually, although it is more tedious because you have to be aware. There are also gold and silver ETFs and ETCs. From platinum and palladium there are practically none. But there are also funds that invest in gold and silver miners.

If you want to invest in the four metals, the best option is Ofi Financial Investment – Precious Metals, a fund that gives exposure to a basket of gold, silver, platinum and palladium in a fixed and permanent daily composition of 35% for gold, 20% for silver, 20% for platinum and 20% for palladium. It is a UCITS fund, registered in Spain and available in many entities