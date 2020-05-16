Related news

The volatility unleashed in the markets has also caused strong price shocks in the commodity market. The head of sales of WisdomTree Spain, Adrià Beso, reviews his forecasts in this area and comments that “Gold will touch $ 2,200 with a recovery in U” that lengthens the search for investment refuge.

This level is the one that the expert shuffles for the end of the first quarter of 2021. In this sense, he underlines that the economic recovery in U is the base scenario that the firm manages and that from the 1,700 dollars per ounce that gold currently marks, this The forecast indicates that “it can go up about $ 500.”

If the recovery was more agile and had a V shape, from WisdomTree they consider that the ounce could reach $ 1,960 in the short term. Of course, he warns that “in the fourth quarter of the year or the first quarter of 2021, when the economy accelerated more sharply, we see a more negative forecast, falling to $ 1,500 again.”

The head of the firm specializing in investment in raw materials reports that “the year it started very well for ETFs, with many entrances ”. However, he notes that, “as the coronavirus began to arrive and the current crisis, there were many capital outflows, both in variable income and in fixed income.” Listed funds currently accumulate 5 billion reimbursements, while on gold “there have been 9,000 million entries in Europe, and more than 24,000 million globally.”

With all these premises, Beso considers that “gold is a good opportunity right now, both for a conservative and strategic investor, because it acts as a safe-haven asset, and for a more tactical investor who only seeks the revaluation of the asset ”.

Beyond raw materials, from WisdomTree point to megatrends, with a focus on three segments: artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and battery development. “They are the three where we have strategies and, if we had to look at one of the three in the short term, we believe that cloud computing has the most potential to benefit from the current situation“For its implications for teleworking, Beso explains.

