By Brijesh Patel

(.) – Gold prices rose on Friday, after a sharp decline the previous day, as an escalation in trade tensions between the United States and China boosted purchases of safe-haven assets, although the strength of the dollar remained limited bullion earnings.

* Spot gold rose 0.63% to $ 1,735.32 an ounce at 1228 GMT, after losing 1.4% on Thursday. Meanwhile, US gold futures rose 0.8% to $ 1,736 an ounce.

* “As much of the equity and other commodity markets are under pressure now, the uncertainty surrounding the situation with China and the trade relationship with the United States is helping gold,” said Eugen Weinberg, analyst at Commerzbank.

* Tensions between the United States and China have risen in recent weeks over a dispute over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic and following Beijing’s proposal to impose strict security laws on Hong Kong, leading to a strong warning from the president. Donald Trump in Washington.

* The quarrel between the two most powerful nations in the world triggered fear of a slow economic recovery after the global devastation caused by COVID-19, which put pressure on the equity markets and supported the demand for refuge assets, such as gold. and the dollar.

* The dollar index, which usually affects the demand for gold because it alters the costs of investing in bullion outside the United States, jumped 0.5% against a basket of rival currencies.

* Among other precious metals, platinum fell 1.6% to $ 1,981.29 an ounce; while palladium was down 0.5% at $ 822.25; and silver was down 0.4% at $ 16.99.

(Report by Brijesh Patel and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)