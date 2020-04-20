Apr 20 (.) – Gold rose as much as 1% on Monday after hitting more than a week low, with US oil prices collapsing hitting risky assets and driving investors to safety ingot.

* Spot gold gained 0.5% at $ 1,692.26 per ounce at 1610 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since April 9, at $ 1,670.55. Gold futures in the United States closed up 0.7% at $ 1,711.20 an ounce.

* “Gold rises on the bets that unprecedented global monetary stimulus measures will increase and after the historic turmoil in the oil industry reminded us all that we are far from seeing a return to normal global economic activity,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at the OANDA brokerage.

* Global equity markets were hit by falling WTI oil prices in the United States, which plummeted to trade in negative territory for the first time in history.

* Crude has been under pressure for weeks, with the coronavirus outbreak affecting demand. Although Saudi Arabia and its allies agreed more than a week ago to cut supply by 9.7 million barrels per day, that will not quickly reduce global excess, analysts say.

* Markets are much less confident that Europe and the United States will have their business back before summer, a Deutsche Bank investor survey showed Monday, even as some countries gradually reopen their economies.

* However, a . poll on Monday showed that gold prices are likely to consolidate below recent highs during 2020 and 2021 due to the strength of the dollar and weak retail consumption.

* In other precious metals, palladium gained 0.1% to $ 2,158.34 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2% to $ 773.88 an ounce, and silver rose 1% to $ 15.28. per ounce.

(Report by Eileen Soreng and Swati Verma in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)