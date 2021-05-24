Gold stabilizes near 4½-month highs due to dollar weakness

By Arundhati Sarkar

(Reuters) – Gold prices were little changed on Monday, consolidating to a four-and-a-half-month high, driven by a weaker dollar and crypto liquidation, while investors await economic data. important to be revealed this week.

* Spot gold was stable at $ 1,881.40 an ounce at 1115 GMT. Last week, the bullion hit its highest level since Jan. 8 at $ 1,889.75 an ounce.

* US gold futures were up 0.3% at $ 1,882.10 an ounce.

* After last week’s volatility due to China’s measures to regulate commodity prices and the release of Federal Reserve minutes, gold was above its 200-day moving average, supported by the decline in the dollar. and in US bond yields.

* Fears of an era of accelerating inflation in the United States have been supporting gold, said independent analyst Robin Bhar. Gold is considered a hedge asset against consumer price rises.

* In another factor supporting the yellow metal, bitcoin fell 13% on Sunday, falling about 50% below its peak for the year, after Beijing stepped up efforts to reduce mining and financial intermediation with the digital currency.

* Gold has entered technical “oversold” territory, as it is now in seven consecutive days of gains and could see a small correction, said Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX.

* Among other precious metals, palladium rose 0.2% to $ 2,787.62 an ounce; while silver added 0.6% to $ 27.68 an ounce; and palladium was trading almost unchanged at $ 1,166.96 an ounce.

