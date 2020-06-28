BRASILIA (AP) – Two members of the Yanomami ethnic group from the Amazon rain forest in Brazil were shot dead by illegal gold diggers in the territory of the indigenous community, according to information from that group.

Junior Hekurari Yanomami, a group member and president of Condisi-Y, the local health council, told The Associated Press on Saturday that Original Yanomami, 24, and Marcos Yanomami, 20, were killed on June 12. The deaths were reported until recently due to the remoteness of the region in the Brazilian state of Roraima and communication difficulties.

The Hutukara association, which represents the Yanomami communities in Brazil, confirmed the versions of the murders in a statement.

The Brazilian national indigenous foundation, known as Funai, and the Federal Police did not immediately respond to requests for statements on the matter.

Based on a conversation with a leader from the remote community, Hekurari said Original was first shot when a group of Yanomami were following gold diggers who had illegally entered community lands. Marcos was later shot and the other Indians withdrew after an hour-long chase, Hekurari said.

The bodies were left in the jungle, in accordance with the Yanomami tradition, he added.

« The community is in mourning, » said Hekurari. “It is unacceptable that someone dies in their territory at the hands of people who are looking for gold. We need support and security. «

The Socio-Environmental Institute, an indigenous and environmental advocacy group, indicated that more than 26,000 natives live in Yanomami territory and those people have faced gold-digger invasions and contamination of their waterways since the 1980s.

The institute and other groups have raised concerns about search engines’ forays into indigenous lands amid the coronavirus pandemic, due to fears that intruders could infect isolated indigenous communities that are far from hospitals.

In a statement, the Hutukara association expressed concern that the incident could lead to other acts of violence, as has happened previously.

« We fear that the family of the murdered Yanomami will decide to retaliate against the search engines, in accordance with the Yanomami culture’s justice system, » the association stressed. « This can trigger a cycle of violence that will result in tragedy. »