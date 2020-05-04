Gold futures ended with losses last week, posting the worst weekly performance in more than a month. The reason for the fall was the optimism generated by the lifting of the confinement measures against the coronavirus in several economies that led investors to collect profits. A small rebound occurred on Friday after President Trump threatened to apply new tariffs on China, although most experts agreed that the price movement could have been exaggerated because of the low volume levels associated with the Labor Day holiday.

gold in June Comex settled at $ 1700.90, falling $ 34.70 or -2.00%. “data-reactid =” 20 “> Last week, June Comex gold settled at $ 1700.90, falling $ 34.70 or -2.00%.

Gold is being manipulated by short-term traders and long-term investors, although this is not new because it is what happens in all markets. In the case of gold, long-term investors believe that it will rise due to the fiscal stimuli that governments are introducing and the monetary stimuli from central banks. Short-term traders seem to be giving more importance to anything related to the coronavirus, such as the number of infections or the measures of confinement.

Short-term factors

Last week gold traders focused on lifting the containment measures that occurred around the world.

For example, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised that this week he would develop a plan to determine how England could start a return to normality. Meanwhile in the United States, half of the states followed through with their strategy of eliminating restrictions on restaurants, retail companies and other businesses in the hope of reviving a trade badly damaged by the virus.

Long-term factors

Central banks and governments around the world have announced a host of monetary and fiscal stimulus measures to limit the economic damage caused by the outbreak of the virus and by the restrictions that have been imposed to stop its spread.

Last week the US Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, leaving it close to zero percent, and promised to keep it at that level until the economy recovers. The Federal Open Market Committee after its meeting published a statement in which it promised to maintain the stimulus measures until the economy returned to full employment and inflation at 2%. The Fed also said that the coronavirus crisis is going to have a major impact on economic activity. And to finish, central bank regulators promised to use whatever tools are available to them as necessary to drive growth.

Weekly Forecast

This week, short-term gold traders will continue to focus on the coronavirus-related numbers and the evolution of countries that are removing restrictions. If the numbers are positive it could increase bearish pressure on gold, if they are negative they could lead to new quarantines and that would be bullish for gold.

Meanwhile long-term investors are going to stay on the sidelines as they know time is on their side. They can afford to wait for gold to fall to a value hotspot before going deep again because they know the stimulus currency measures are going to be in place for at least a year or two. Meanwhile the global economy should continue to weaken so we are likely to see more stimulus measures.

article was originally posted on FX Empire “data-reactid =” 31 “> This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: