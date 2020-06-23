© Provided by Agencia .

Madrid, Jun 23 . .- The price of gold has exceeded $ 1,770 per ounce, the highest level since October 2012, due to the concern that the outbreaks of the coronavirus epidemic have generated among investors.

The gold metal, considered a safe haven in times of uncertainty, rose 0.3% at 11:30 a.m. and was trading at $ 1,771 per ounce.

On October 4, 2012, the price of gold reached $ 1,794 per ounce.

According to Fátima Herranz, analyst at Singular Bank, the rise in gold occurs « in a scenario of high uncertainty in the face of the evolution of the pandemic and the geopolitical tensions between the US and China. »