Gold futures plunged to their lowest level since April 21 due to the loss of attractiveness as a safe haven in a scenario in which the demand for assets with higher associated risks but offering higher yields shot up. In other words, investors sold gold to buy shares.

On Friday, August Comex gold settled at $ 1683.00, falling $ 68.70 or -3.92%.

The upward rally in Treasury yields and the upward swing of the US dollar also favored sales.

The price dynamics was quite basic and almost book. Portfolio managers needed money to buy stocks at a time when they are starting to become more expensive as investors continue to bet on the recovery of the economy after the devastating effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The managers are raising their capital by selling the positions they had previously opened as hedging in safe havens such as gold, Treasury bonds or the US dollar.

The sale of notes and Treasury bonds is also pushing up yields and that could help the dollar to appreciate. A stronger dollar could reduce external demand for gold, which could further weaken it.

Better-than-Expected Job Data in the US Were the Key Behind Friday’s Movements

The US economy created employment in the month of May in a completely surprising way, after having recorded a record increase in unemployment in the previous month. This improvement in employment represents the clearest sign that the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic has probably come to an end, although the path to recovery may be long.

The employment report released by the Labor Department on Friday, a report closely watched by investors, showed that the unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in the month of May. It must be remembered that in April it had risen to 14.7%, which was the highest figure since the end of the second World War.

The Business survey showed an increase in employment of 2,509 million, after April's record slump of 20.7 million. Economists polled by . had forecast that employment would fall by 8 million jobs, and they also expected that the survey conducted in Households will show an increase in the unemployment rate to 19.8%.

Short-term perspectives

Recent price dynamics suggest that in the current conditions of the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic the price of the precious metal was overvalued. However, I believe that the indicators in which we see an improvement are short-term and it is still long enough for the economy to fully recover and we can say that the spread of COVID-19 has been blocked. These uncertainties lead me to believe that it is logical to maintain a long-term bullish view in the gold market.

Buyers who use long-term fundamentals to buy short-term are the ones who are taking losses and could continue to suffer until the market falls into a value zone. Buyers who are running out of funds are likely to have lost it all before long-term buyers are ready to re-enter the market. We think that area with value is between $ 1,582.40 and $ 1,621.90.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

