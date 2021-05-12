Gold, oil and silver difficult areas. Trading opportunities in CP?

Gold, oil and silver difficult areas. Short-term trading possibilities

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 65.42.

If the price started a bullish move we should wait for it to break 66.77 before pricing longs since the previous areas are very complicated and the risk of operating in them is high.

If the price started a bearish movement and lose 63.68 strongly and then back towards the level, we could value a short considering a target of the order of 20 points before approaching 63.18 that could act as support.

To continue going down, if he also got lost S2 at 63.00 we could value shorts again considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching S3 at 62.30 which could act as support.

Remember that today at 4:30 p.m. the oil inventory data is published and that we should not be in the market at that time if we are working on the CP.

Oil, Gold and Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,830.3.

If the price started a upward movement and surpass R1 at 1,846.5, we could value a long with a target of about 25 points before approaching R2 at 1,856.8 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2, we could value longs again considering a target of about 25 to 30 points before approaching R3 at 1,871.2 where the price could slow down.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish movement and 1.817.8 lost and then retreated towards the level, we could value shorts considering a target of 10 to 15 points before approaching 1,813.0 where the price may slow down. It should be borne in mind that it is a somewhat complicated area so the position should be protected.

To continue going down, if he also got lost S2 at 1,807.4 We could value shorts considering a target of the order of 20 points before approaching S3 at 1,797.1.

Oil, Gold and Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 27,510.

If the price started a upward movement and surpass R2 at 28.142, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 40 points before approaching R3 at 28.505 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish movement and lose 27,180, we could value shorts considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching S2 at 26.942 that could act as support.

Due to the complexity of the rest of the lower areas, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

Oil, Gold and Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart