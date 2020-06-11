Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the publication of “The Open Veins of Latin America”, the famous essay by the Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano. A book that became the bible of the left-wing generation that came to power in the area at the beginning of the 21st century (read Lula, Evo Morales, Rafael Correa or Hugo Chávez) and in which the wild plundering of resources was narrated natural of the region by the colonial empires first and the imperialist states later. To write “The Open Veins of Latin America”, Galeano toured much of the continent. An essay in which Robinson details what are the new riches of Latin America (coltan, oil, lithium, soybeans, niobium, avocados …) and in which he reveals how a dozen raw materials explain the latest coups d’état, the citizen rebellions and the environmental crisis in that continent. In some measure yes. I do not think it is a coincidence that the developing countries that have most narrowed the gap with rich countries are Asians, which have few natural resources. Eduardo was referring to what is usually called the curse of raw materials in the sense that they awoke colonialist greed and relentless plunder over centuries of natural resources, first by the colonial powers and then by the multinationals. I think that the governments of the left in Latin America understood that it was necessary to “nationalize” these resources and use the income to redistribute income, and its enormous merit is to have lifted millions out of poverty. But they failed to get out of the trap of dependence on the export of raw materials and therefore allowed overvaluations of their currencies. And when the super cycle of high commodity prices ended, it took its toll. Apart from that economic explanation – my book is not intended to be a thesis but rather a series of journalistic chronicles – the wonderful thing about that phrase by Galeano is the paradox it describes. And paradoxes are useful to understand the gruesome reality of Latin America. I have tried to highlight a few paradoxes in the book. The phenomenon of Alice in Wonderland running to stay in the same place can be applied to many activities in the economy of raw materials.

They are not new, but Brazil has become the world’s largest producer of soy, meat and chicken.

The export of these basic foods generates a lot of income, but as explained in the book, the environmental and social consequences are very worrying.

As for minerals, we have metals such as niobium and coltan in Brazil and Venezuela that, in the context of a sort of Cold War, 21st century version between the United States. and China, have become resources that have a geopolitical value.

And it is also explained that the lithium in the Uyuni salt flat in Bolivia – which Evo Morales wanted to industrialize to manufacture batteries and even electric cars – ended up playing a role in the coup in November last year. Although a contradictory and paradoxical role.

Bolivia’s commitment to lithium has not finished working.

For the reason discussed above. You have to create value in a modern economy and sometimes the presence of natural resources offers you a “low road” of development instead of the “high road” chosen by China.

But those are complex questions and the book is not intended to be a thesis on economic management or to give simplistic recipes.

It is a series of travel chronicles, each inspired by a resource or raw material as a starting point but then it goes a little way.

In the gold chapter, you even go to Salt Lake City to talk about the gold fetishism of the Christian right in the United States. And in the silver chapter of San Luis Potosí in Mexico more peyote ends up being talked about.

In the potato, I travel to the Andes where the Indians created 4,000 different kinds of potatoes, looking for a way out of my own addiction to potato chips.

There is a tribute to the open veins in each chapter but I confess that the chronicles offer descriptive brushstrokes and testimony of the peoples more than a deep economic analysis.

Well, during the period of the ‘pink tide’ (the pink tide, as the most influential in the 21st century of the left in Latin America is known), the state benefited more from these activities and therefore helped transferring income to those most in need.

Now after the blows in Brazil, Bolivia and to a certain extent in Ecuador, they are again the foreign multinationals …

I speak in several chapters about the conditions of artisanal miners, Colombian boatmen and Brazilian garimpeiros.

Their working conditions are harsh, but not as harsh as the conditions they leave indigenous communities after deforestation, mercury and cyanide poisoning, and the murder of peasants.

Unlike the 17th and 18th century sugar, coffee or banana extracting economies that Galeano describes, the new soybean and meat agribusiness does not employ many people.

But it displaces peasant communities and destroys the jungle, as described in the book.

Raw materials remain essential for the economies of the region.

In Brazil, the model did not depend exclusively on exports of raw materials, but the Workers’ Party (PT) ended up suffering the consequences of the commitment to export soy, iron and meat.

I try to explain the case of iron and the Vale company, which caused an environmental catastrophe in the Doce River, the largest in Brazil after the Amazon.

In Venezuela, dependence on oil was disastrous for Chavismo, especially considering that its first buyer was the United States, a country that has supported a series of coups in Venezuela …

In Bolivia, the economic results were excellent, but the dependence on gas began to take its toll after the fall in the price.

Because they are established in international markets and undergo a dynamic “boom to bust” (cycle of prosperity and then decline) of overproduction and then excess.

At the same time, there is a lot of speculation as investors sell and buy raw materials as if they were financial assets.

In the book, in the chapter on avocado, I explain that it is something to do with fads and whims, a widespread phenomenon in our era of consumer and marketing capitalism.

And I try to explain how it is very easy to implant these fashions through advertising campaigns, etc., in a country like the US, with a weak culinary culture.

It’s relatively easy to turn a product like avocado into a must-have item on the menu, and that’s what happened with meals eaten during the Super Bowl with guacamole.

Eduardo Galeano wrote the essay “The Open Veins of Latin America” ​​in 1971. This photo is from 2008.

And this explosion of demand generates supply, and that is what has happened in Michoacán, where native pine forests have been destroyed to plant avocado bushes, at the same time as if the aquifers are drying up.

And now the same is happening in Chile and Colombia, in what begins to be a typical overproduction of this type of fever that extracts raw materials.

In some sense it does contribute to growth in these countries, but it is uneven growth and in the case of Michoacán avocado production is dominated by criminal groups.

Organized crime groups have entered the avocado business. They are very violent mafias and there are some creepy stories that I tell in that chapter, with corpses hanging from bridges and that kind of thing.

“It is simplistic to think that all coups d’état respond to a desire of the United States and other ex-colonial powers to seize the natural resources of Latin America,” says the journalist.

In the case of Michoacán it has been a very big problem and here the underground aquifers are drying up, while the wonderful lakes of Michoacán, such as Lake Pátzcuaro, are becoming polluted and losing water.

It is even sadder because the indigenous civilization of the Lake District of Michoacán was one of the most sophisticated, and that is explained in a visit to one of the ruins on the shore of Lake Pátzcuaro.

I think that Chávez’s failure to fulfill his project to diversify the Venezuelan economy has taken its toll in recent years, because that dependence on oil in 98% of his exports translated into a very serious crisis after the fall in the price. of crude in 2013 and 2014.

And the US oil embargo adopted by Donald Trump in the last two years was finished, part of an attempted coup in which Juan Guaidó is a puppet.

It is simplistic to think that all the coups d’état respond to a desire of the United States and other ex-colonial powers to seize the natural resources of Latin America such as oil in Brazil or lithium in the case of Bolivia.

But I try to analyze this in some way. And I think that according to the interviews I did, there is some reason to think that the coup d’etats that occurred in Brazil and Bolivia had something to do with those two raw materials, specifically with oil and lithium.

And in Venezuela, the coup attempts against Maduro had obviously to do with the battle between Washington, Moscow and Beijing for control of oil.

But it is also about explaining that sometimes it is precisely Latin American fear that someone will steal your raw materials that destabilizes governments.

This is the case of Potosí in Bolivia, where a popular rebellion against Evo Morales was organized, justified by a perception that Morales was selling lithium to foreign companies. Another paradox.

The first thing to do is to defeat the neoliberal right wing that has come to power in Bolivia, Brazil and Ecuador.

And once power is restored, another redistribution and development project must be designed, based less on the extraction of raw materials and more on small-scale companies and alternative energy.

The Amazon River has become an “avenue of contagion” for the coronavirus in Latin America.

I think the pandemic has accentuated the problems Latin America is going through since the end of the raw materials boom six or seven years ago and the subsequent recessions.

There is already talk of another lost decade in the region due to the impact of the pandemic on an economy that was already in a terribly weak state.

And the social, economic and health impact will be much worse due to the fall of power of the governments of the left due to their own mistakes and the coup pressures from the United States.

The absence of governments committed to protecting the most needy social strata is already noticeable. I spoke two weeks ago with Rafael Correa, former president of Ecuador, and he told me that the Lenin Moreno government has already agreed with the International Monetary Fund on a tough adjustment.

Lenin Moreno criticized the spending of the Correa governments in new hospitals, and when he came to power he threw thousands of public health workers with the excuse that Correa had spent on those services for populism, to win votes.

But obviously the Guayaquil catastrophe, where not only the hospitals have not been able to cope but also the funeral homes, shows that this type of argument against the program on the left is false and has also endangered the lives of Ecuadorians.

I have been struck by the ability of Cuba and Venezuela to face the pandemic despite the difficulties they have (especially Venezuela) in financing their health systems.

Cuba is one of the countries that is already considered to have won the battle against the virus and, despite constant warnings, there has not been a disaster in Venezuela despite the sanctions, embargo and mismanagement by the Maduro government.

Of course, it is still too early to rule out a serious crisis in Venezuela given the terrible impact of the US embargo, which I imagine will harden as Trump seeks votes in Florida, and that will also be a problem for Cuba given the tourism crisis.

For its part, Argentina has managed the pandemic much better than Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador or Chile, so it has been shown that the left and public health respond better when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable to a pandemic, who are the poorest.

Jair Bolsonaro during a recent demonstration in Brasilia.

The pandemic is exacerbating social inequalities in an alarming way in Latin America, and I think it is very likely that there will be a new wave of protests.

There have already been two demonstrations in poor neighborhoods of Santiago de Chile where confinement, as necessary, is causing hunger problems for workers whose only source of income is going out to work on the street or wherever. They are not receiving support from the Chilean state.

There are also strikes in the Antofagasta mining region. And in Bolivia, where the interim government is taking advantage of the pandemic to postpone the election date, there will be more protests as well.

There is a danger to Bolivian democracy: since Evo Morales’s party seems to have a better chance of winning in the first round now, I would not be surprised if the outcome of the elections (if they are held) were not respected and that evidently linked to Washington issues.

It will be necessary to guarantee that other institutions monitor the electoral process.

In Brazil there is also a grave danger that Bolsonaro will take advantage of the chaos and suffering caused by the pandemic to justify a decree establishing a state of siege in order to avoid protests. There is even a danger of a self-coup.

