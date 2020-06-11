Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the publication of “The Open Veins of Latin America”, the famous essay by the Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano.

A book that became the bible of the left-wing generation that came to power in the area at the beginning of the 21st century (read Lula, Evo Morales, Rafael Correa or Hugo Chávez) and in which the wild plundering of resources was narrated natural of the region by the colonial empires first and the imperialist states later.

To write “The Open Veins of Latin America”, Galeano toured much of the continent.

An essay in which Robinson details what are the new riches of Latin America (coltan, oil, lithium, soybeans, niobium, avocados …) and in which he reveals how a dozen raw materials explain the latest coups d’état, the citizen rebellions and the environmental crisis in that continent.