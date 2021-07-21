Gold medal goal: Djokovic already trained in Tokyo

If there is something that likes Novak Djokovic is to represent your country. Whenever there was a Davis Cup series, ATP Cup series or whatever competition it was, he dressed in his nation’s colors and took to the track. In fact, he contested the ATP 250 Belgrade 1 and 2 on the last clay tour, something unusual for a player of his stature. And although at some point he questioned his participation in the Olympic Games, the Serbian is in Tokyo, where he was able to complete a training session in the main stadium of Ariake Tennis Park, the sports complex that will be the home of tennis for the next week. Can he win the gold medal, the only great title missing from his showcases?

Novak Đoković već je odradio prvi trening u “Arijake tennis parku” u Tokiju. @DjokerNole # Tokyo2020 –Maja Hitij / . pic.twitter.com/mjiWcx4PpE – Sport Klub (@sportklub) July 21, 2021