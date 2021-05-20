Gold is winning hedge battle against inflation: graph

Bloomberg

Colombia seeks to calm investors after rating downgrade

(Bloomberg) – The head of the Colombian Treasury portfolio is looking to bolster investor confidence after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the country to speculative grade, prompting a sell-off in bonds and the currency. new proposal to reduce the fiscal deficit, the Minister of Finance, José Manuel Restrepo, highlighted the progress and in the coming weeks, he will meet with the rating agencies to address their concerns. "Colombia will continue working in the process of achieving confidence in the markets international, "he said in a telephone interview on Thursday. Investors sold off the dollar currency and bonds after weeks of massive street protests, an ongoing political crisis and the failure of a plan to raise taxes last month. The situation worsened on Thursday, a day after S&P downgraded Colombia's sovereign rating to BB +, with the peso falling more than other emerging market currencies and bond yields surging. Restrepo, from 50 years, he took office this month after the former finance minister resigned following the failure of the tax reform. Currently, it is working with legislators to produce a new bill that would raise 14 trillion pesos (US $ 3.7 billion) in revenue to reduce the growing deficit and finance social projects. In addition, he plans meetings in the coming weeks with Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service, which still rate Colombia investment grade. The minister said there is consensus that any new proposal should not harm middle-class Colombians. Instead, it will be based on taxing the rich, while protecting the most vulnerable, he noted. That may help the bill's chances in Congress, which almost universally rejected the administration's previous attempt to raise taxes. Restrepo hopes the new bill, which has yet to be introduced, will be approved by Congress as soon as possible. time in the second half of the year. The current legislative period ends on June 20 and lawmakers are due to return on July 20. The official pointed to strong growth in the first quarter as a sign that the economy is recovering after the coronavirus pandemic triggered a record contraction in 2020. "That means Colombia has enormous resilience," he said. Original Note: After Downgrade, Colombian Finance Chief Seeks to Calm Investors