Apr 14 (.) – Gold prices rose 2% to their highest since late 2012 on Tuesday as investors took refuge in bullion amid concerns over global economic growth and a wave of fiscal and monetary measures from large central banks.

* Spot gold gained 1.3% to $ 1,735.85 an ounce, after rising 1.9% to $ 1,746.5; Gold futures in the United States rose 0.4% to $ 1,768.9 an ounce, after trading at the session at $ 1,788.8, its highest since February 2013.

* Gold tends to benefit from stimulus measures from central banks, and is often seen as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. Low interest rates also reduce the opportunity cost of owning the bullion, which is non-interest bearing.

* “There are a lot of safe haven purchases. This is the current concern about the recession / depression that exists now. The economic outlook seems pretty dire,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

* “The United States Fed just created $ 2 trillion last week and other central banks around the world are doing the same thing; interest rates are at or near zero, there is a lot of concern and it is a perfect environment for gold trading to go to $ 2,000. “

* “The world economy is expected to contract 3% during 2020, due to the collapse of activity caused by the coronavirus, which will mark the worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s,” said the International Monetary Fund.

* Among other precious metals, palladium gained 1.2% to $ 2,215.03 an ounce; silver rose 2.3% to $ 15.80 and platinum jumped 3.6% to $ 775.51.

