Apr 13 (.) – Gold prices rose on Monday and hit a more than a month high due to concerns about the global economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak and support measures from central banks around the world.

* At 1447 GMT, spot gold was up 0.3% at $ 1,694.50 an ounce after earlier climbing to $ 1,697.75, its highest since March 9. Gold futures in the United States were down 0.6% at $ 1,742.90 an ounce.

* “There was some profit-taking but prices should hold firm,” said Phil Streible, strategist at Blue Line Futures. “Central banks are doing everything possible to support the stock markets and the economy, which will eventually lead to inflation.”

* “The return on debt instruments is virtually zero, which increases the physical demand for gold and silver as a safe asset,” added Streible.

* The Federal Reserve announced a $ 2.3 trillion stimulus package to overcome the outbreak.

* The European Union finance ministers agreed to support half a trillion euros, but left open the question of how to finance the recovery of the bloc, which is moving towards a strong recession.

* Palladium was up 0.9% at $ 2,192.28 an ounce, while platinum was down 1.2% at $ 739.30 an ounce and silver was down 0.8% at $ 15.20 an ounce.

(Report from Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)