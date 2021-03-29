Gold falls as dollar asserts, bullion loses appeal with investors

Bloomberg

Govt. asks to postpone elections; US Futures Fall: Chile Today

(Bloomberg) – US futures slide and European stocks slow progress as traders brace for the possible fallout from a forced selloff. Yields on 10-year Treasuries fall, the Bloomberg Dollar index rises and emerging currencies fall. Copper is down in London. Crudo descends after the ship blocking the Suez Canal was unwound. The president, Sebastián Piñera, announced last night that the Government will send to Congress a draft constitutional reform today to postpone the elections for five weeks to May 15 and 16 before The increase in coronavirus cases in the country. Coronavirus cases in the country rose by 7,326 to 977,243 and the number of deaths increased by 101 to 22,754. Regarding vaccines, 6,386,738 people have been inoculated. CLP fell 1.8% last week and closed at 729.68 / USD. The S&P Ipsa was stable last week; Read here Inside Andes, other FX columns and Chile Fixed Income weekly newsletter. All events in local time. At 7:23 am, this was the performance of the main indices: 10-year Treasury Yield -1.9bp to 1.66% EUR -0.1% vs USD at 1.1778 Active copper contract -0.5% to $ 4.047 WTI crude futures -0.4% to $ 60.71 Bloomberg Commodities Index -0.4% S & P 500 Futures -0.4% STOXX Europe 600 + 0.3% Shanghai SE Composite + 0.5% INTERNATIONAL: Coronavirus: Global Covid-19 cases increased for the fifth consecutive week, while the number of deaths also continued to accelerate German Chancellor Angela Merkel threatened to assert control Federal government on measures to stop the pandemic The coronavirus likely spread from bats to humans through another animal, with the "extremely unlikely" probability that it leaked from a laboratory in China, according to the results of a WHO study : Piñera proposes postponing April elections due to increase in cases c ovidFalabella SA raised to buy in Banco BTG Pactual; PO CLP3,700 TO BE PENDING: In Chile: No data is published In Chile this week: March 30, 6pm: BCCh rates decisionMarch 31, 8:30 am; March Report March 31, 9am: Unemployment, retail sales, manufacturing production, industrial production, copper production February March 31, 10am: President of the Central Bank, Mario Marcel, presents the Report to the Senate Finance Committee March 31, 3:30 pm: Marcel press conference April 1 , 8:30 am: Imacec February April 1, 8:30 am: BCCh President Marcel presents IPoM at Icare International seminar: Relevant macro data is not published in the US until March 30 Fed Agenda: 12pm: Governor Waller participates in event on Fed independence : March 31: Fed deadline for emergency exemptions on Treasury bonds Relevant agendas: South AmericaUSA MexicoBrazilEurope COMMENT: "We expect the central bank to keep the monetary policy interest rate at 0.50%. The forward-looking orientation should continue to indicate that the rate will remain at its lowest level for most of the next two years, as well as the possibility of additional accommodations, if necessary, "writes Felipe Hernández of Bloomberg Economics Lower core and core inflation in February suggest that upward pressure on prices is mainly due to temporary shocks and is not a cause for concern. Higher fuel prices and additional shocks could still add some pressure in the short term. Moderate inflation of services, in line with persistent economic slack, should limit upward potential Tighter containment measures in March are a drag on activity and domestic demand Add evidence of downside risks and support the Central Bank's decision to maintain expansionary monetary conditions until confident in the strength of the economic recovery Growth outlook remains positive and consistent with forward-looking guidance for slow normalization of monetary conditions in 2022 Additional fiscal stimulus, recovery in external demand and improved terms of trade support growth Successful vaccination plan would also contribute A possible third retirement of pension savings would provide additional support CLOSING: EXCHANGE RATE: CLP -0.3% to 729.68 per dollar COUNTRY RISK: -1bp to 58.08 base points CLP vs Chamber 2 years stable at 1 , 38% UF vs 2-year Chamber stable at -1.78% BTP 2030 rate + 3bp to 3.31% Rate d 2026 BTU -15bp to -1.07% 2-year inflation breaks stable at 3.212%