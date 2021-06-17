Gold falls 2% and palladium 10% pressured by the Fed

By Nakul Iyer

Jun 17 (.) – Gold plunged more than 2% on Thursday, precipitating a slide for all precious metals, with palladium on its worst day in more than a year as the dollar gained ground after it the US Federal Reserve adopted an aggressive tone in its monetary strategy.

* Spot gold was down 2% at $ 1,776.10 an ounce at 1744 GMT, having previously hit a low since May 3 at $ 1,766.29. US gold futures fell 4.7% to $ 1,774.80.

* Most of the 11 Fed officials on Wednesday projected two quarter-percentage-point hikes in interest rates in 2023, but officials pledged to maintain the policy of support for now to encourage job recovery.

* The announcement propelled the dollar to a high in more than two months, eroding the bullion’s appeal to those using other currencies, and fueled a jump in U.S. Treasury yields, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold that it offers no performance.

* “The Federal Reserve’s dot chart is providing a clear shift in tone, ultimately suggesting that while the Federal Reserve continues to reiterate that inflation is transitory, its formal assessment of the risks to the economy is decidedly more tough, “said TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali.

* Weakening physical demand and slowing speculative flows into gold, both started before the Fed meeting, could also contribute to a further pullback, Ghali added.

* In addition, the US central bank said it would consider reducing its asset purchases at each monetary policy meeting.

* Palladium led sales down 10% to $ 2,517.18, while platinum was down 6.6% to $ 1,048.44. Silver lost 4.3% to $ 25.81 an ounce.

(Report by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru, additional report by Nakul Iyer. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)