Gold enters a favorable seasonal period

Gold is strange and difficult this year. It cannot be more favorable with the highest inflation rates in many years in the US and also with the largest money impressions in all of history.

But it may be that higher sales of the central bank account and especially the recent rally in the dollar has hurt it a lot. Gold and the dollar have a strong inverse correlation.

In addition, in January it already had a very strong bullish seasonal pattern that fails a few times and did not go well.

So with all the reserves in the world, however, it should be noted that he is re-entering the most important and most bullish seasonal pattern for him of the year.

It can be seen in this average graph published today by the website specialized in seasonal patterns in all types of markets Seasonax.

Here it is:

Well, you see, it tends to move laterally from February to these roofs but in early August it tends to rise a lot to slow down in mid-October.

As I said before, you have to move with many reserves this year with gold, but there is the data. The graph will not confirm this until it manages to break up at least the average of 200 which is currently in 1829. The level is reinforced by the passage through the same point of the average of 100.

If all that happens, you still have to take a look at this seasonal chart again.

José Luis Cárpatos.