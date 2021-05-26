Gold ensures stable production until 2028 and establishes its status as a refuge value

The productive fall of gold in 2020 was caused by the production restrictions in mining centers of several of the exporting countries -especially, in Peru and South Africa-, which, together with the risks unleashed by the world recession, drove the price of the ounce at an annual average of 1,773.73 dollars and a revaluation of 24.43%. In 2019, another busy exercise due to trade hostilities and geopolitical tensions, the year-on-year rebound was 18.83%, with an average price of $ 1,393.34, in which the precious metal par excellence regained its luster of refuge value for investors in troubled times. The start of the takeoff of the post-Covid business cycle has turned production plans around. Extraction projects are once again emitting high-capacity signals. To the point that the gold supplying countries have established a stable supply horizon to the markets for the next five or seven years. For now, in 2021, they will contribute 5.9 million ounces more, a “historic” increase of 6%.

The global data, however, will not prevent continued declines due to depletion of gold deposits and reserves. More than three-quarters of that extractive reduction – estimated at about 810,000 ounces – is located in Australia and Russia. With little possibility of expanding its capacities in the next five or seven years. But its decline will be largely covered by the proliferation of new projects after the epidemic and the reopening of most operating centers. Restrictions on mining have been lifted in locations such as Malartic, Lake Detour or Meadowbank, in Canada, in Peñasquito (Mexico), Veladero (Argentina) or in Fruta del Norte, in Ecuador. Mining complexes that will contribute 873,000 ounces to 2021 production, 20% of the 4.4 million ounces of increase in their operational projects that they have jointly planned for the current five-year period. Most of this year’s increase in production will take place in America. With 3.8 million more ounces. Impulsed by new projects such as Buritica, in Colombia, and Lindero, in Argentina. Although also by centers inaugurated in the de-escalation outside the New Continent. Such as that of Sanbrado, in Burkina Faso, or the Turkish one in Oksut, which will contribute more than 150,000 ounces each in its first full year of placing on the market. Both obtained their licenses and undertook extractions in the middle of last year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The global productive drag is located in Australia, despite the fact that, in 2020, it barely reduced its gold supply capacity by 1% due to the epidemic. This year, the decline will be 1.5%. Although the predictions speak of a gradual recovery from the next year. Also due to the increase in new extractive projects; above all, in Karlawinda, in the western part of its territory.

Since mid-2020, 17 new gold mining centers have started. Although only the one from Buritica is expected to produce more than a million ounces in the next five years. With Sanbrado very close to this level, with official forecasts of 915,694 ounces between 2021 and 2025. The rebound of gold in the markets is also explained by the appearance of expansionary plans by startups such as Gold Fields and its Salares Norte project, in Chile, which is waiting to receive the approval of the authorities of the South American country to start activity in 2023, and which considers supply prospects of more than 1.4 million ounces by the end of 2025. O Haiyu, another startup, China , which leads the medium-term extraction capacity among new mines for the period 2021-2025. Haiyu will become the largest gold mining firm under the sea. Its center of operations is Laizhou Bay, in Shandong province. Although, at present, it occupies the thirty-third position in the ranking of the main assets of the sector. The largest of them is held by Nevada Operations, in a ‘joint Venture’ with the firms Barrick Gold and Newmont, which expect to reach an average of more than 3.7 million ounces per year in the period 2021-2025 and putting 18, 3 million in the current five years.

The Nevada hub and Murantau, in Uzbekistan, are the only global production centers capable of supplying the market with more than 10 million ounces in the next five fiscal years. Although Freeport-MacMoRan Grasberg, in Indonesia, and PJSC Polyus Olimpiada, in Russia, will exceed the annual million mark. All of them, except Nevada, are considered traditional mining companies, with more than ten extractive expansions in the last 25 years. Nevada has operated under various corporate formulas since 1965. While Kibali (Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Detour Lake, in Canada, within the top ten of main gold assets, are the youngest firms operating since 2013.

The extractive rebound is largely attributed to the widespread success of the drilling and exploration work, as well as the increase in gold reserves, which have started to net positive for the first time since 2012. The first factor, exploration, has recalculated the reserve tonnage. Up to 1,570 million tons at the end of 2020. While the stock of reserves has fallen, since 2012, by 3,690 million tons, which, however, have been comfortably covered by the refining of 13,220 million tons of processed gold material . Currently, at the end of the first quarter of 2021, gold inventories stand at 29,820 million tons. With a graduation of 1.16 grams per ton.

Geographically, the projects with the highest investments in gold exploration are focused on America and Australia. Those indicated with a more precise growth potential or, failing that, of maintaining their current productive levels. More specifically, the US and Canada are the only latitudes in which growth is expected from 2026, above the 1.7 million ounces expected to be offered in 2021. Australia would also exceed its value in the market, with an increase of 16.5% compared to its production in 2021. Although through the use of its reserves. Which reveals difficulties in its extraction power in its current sources.

Canadian fundsBoth reserves and production of all its operating mines and with the current projects under development, have been increasing in the last five years, to exceed 124 million ounces since 2016; including 38 million tons of reserves. The US neighbor to the north has been the country with the highest investment during the 2016-2020 period, with more than 3,630 million dollars, which has given its companies positive returns and greater competitive capacity, in terms of costs, to the point of selling its ounces at only 29 dollars, while the global average has been 46 dollars.

The outlook for the current decade, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, looks stable, but conditional on the financial support of future mining projects. Those classified as low profitability, barely account for 12% of those that will remain active in 2026. While the prolongation of production is based on investments in new extraction plans, which will sustain a supply in the market of between 106 and 107 million tons until 2027. One year earlier, 80% of the mines currently in operation will remain. While the reserves will be those that punctually supply 10% of the market offer. The horizon of the decade becomes clear. With continued investments and official support from national jurisdictions for exploration work, which will extend the life of current mines and promote the promotion of new extractive complexes. The average price of an ounce, at the end of last week, was 1,788 dollars, although it registered a slight decrease of 3.01%, according to Macro Trends.