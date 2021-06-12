Gold Cup or Olympics? Edson Álvarez chose which Mexican team he wants to play with

The footballer of Ajax and former player of the Eagles of America, Edson Álvarez, told how the recruitment process was with the Amsterdam team, which lasted about 2 years.

“It all started in the pre-World Cup under 17 in Costa Rica in 2017. There they approached me, spoke to me and told me that they were going to follow me, for two years they saw me, they saw me progressing, they saw that I was playing, selection, worldwide and that’s how it happened. “

During 2018 he scored two goals in the final against Cruz Azul, in a final where he was not contemplated to play, Edson jumped from the bench after Mateus Uribe’s injury and scored a double, which convinced Ajax’s viewers to sign him. .

He also stated that he is more excited about the Olympic Games than the Gold Cup since he has never been in an Olympic tournament. At 23 years old, Edson Álvarez still wants to shine in the Old Continent and confessed in which league he would like to play.

“The Gold Cup is more feasible to play, I already played it twice in one I lost it in another I won it, I have never played the Olympics. I’m a kid and I want to continue in Europe for many years, I would like to play in the Premier League, in the team that they put me, “he concluded.

