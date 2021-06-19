Gold Cup: Neither ‘Chepo’ de la Torre, nor Ignacio Ambriz, Costa Rica would have already chosen their new coach

The Costa Rican National Team has surprised with the dismissal of the coach Ronald Gonzalez after his failure in the Concacaf Nations League and a few weeks away for the start of his participation in the 2021 Gold Cup.

After falling the possibility of Ignacio Ambriz due to economic issues and the appearance of José Manuel ‘Chepo’ de la Torre as an option, the Tico team would already have its new Technical Director elected.

Read also: Liga MX: FC Juárez would have a new goalkeeper tied as a reinforcement for AP21

According to information from Raúl Orvañanos, the commentator, narrator and conductor of Fox Sports, the strategist Luis Fernando Suárez is the maximum candidate to take the reins of the Costa Rican National Team.

Everything indicates that Luis Fernando Suarez will be the coach of Costa Rica, that is, neither Chepo nor Ambriz – Raúl Orvañanos (@RaulOrvananos) June 19, 2021

“Everything indicates that Luis Fernando Suárez will be the coach of Costa Rica, that is, neither Chepo nor Ambriz,” he wrote on his social networks.

Coach Luis Fernando Suárez has led the Ecuador, Colombia Under 20 and Honduras national teams; as well as different clubs in South America and in Liga MX, with Atlético Bucaramanga being his last job on the bench.

Read also: Liga MX: Atlético San Luis confirms the arrival of Chivas player as his reinforcement

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Costa Rica Gold Cup 2021 Ignacio Ambriz