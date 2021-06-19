Gold Cup: Jose Manuel “Chepo” de la Torre in the sights of the Costa Rican National Team

The Costa Rica selection decided to fire Ronald Gonzalez, so he is in search of a new coach for the Gold Cup and Qualifiers for Qatar 2022, so José Manuel de la Torre would be considered for the position.

According to information from Álvaro Cruz, the Ticos were looking for Nacho Ambríz, but the economic issue made negotiations difficult, so the managers looked for other options, including Alexandre Guimaraes and Chepo.

Chepo de la Torre led the Mexican team from 2011 to 2013 and had one more management unless he concluded with terrible elimination results for El Tri, a defeat against Honduras at the Azteca Stadium that put the World Cup at risk and cost him the post to DT.

After the failure, de la Torre led the Chivas and they fired him for poor results, then he went through Santos and was replaced, his last challenge was to return to Toluca, where he had a successful first half with two league titles that led him to Tri , but it was not the same and Chepo ended up outside the scarlet box.

For De la Torre it may be his second chance to qualify a team for Qatar 2022 and lead a Gold Cup again, which he won with Mexico in 2011 and lost another in the semifinals (2013). The salary issue is less heavy than with Ambriz and that leads to being a viable candidate.

