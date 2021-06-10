Gold Cup, here we go: the United States took a walk against Costa Rica



The US team is ready for the Gold Cup.

Photo: Alex Goodlett / .

At the Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah the United States team gave a review of a Costa Rican team that although it was diminished by casualties like those of Keylor Navas, it did not raise the meeting well. The 4-0 which reflected the final score speaks for itself.

The United States came out with an alternative 11, but quite competitive. He highlighted the presence of Brendan aaronson, Salzburg player, who responded to the confidence with a goal at minute 8 ′.

🇺🇸⚽✨ Goool from @USMNT! He had the ball head-on and Aaronson didn’t forgive. Team USA takes the lead on the scoreboard 👏👏👏👏 🔴 Live! 📲💻📺 https://t.co/uVBY2d1Btg #USMNT | #VamosTicos | #Friendly pic.twitter.com/XH6hww20bl – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 9, 2021

Costa Rica planted a line of five defenders and gave the ball, but it was not enough to stop the American machinery, which is at its best after winning the Concacaf Nations League title.

Daryl Dike made his debut in the national team with a goal, at minute 42 ′. A complicated outlook for the Ticos, who only finished once on goal in the first half.

🇺🇸⚽✨ Goool from @USMNT! Daryl Dike wins heads-up against Moreira 2-0 up for Team USA! 💪🇺🇸⚽ 🔴 Live! 📲💻📺 https://t.co/YLy6HB64qU #USMNT | #VamosTicos | #Friendly pic.twitter.com/oFQEoYRyAp – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 9, 2021

The Costa Rican team improved in the second half, fought for possession of the ball to his rival and even encouraged himself to generate more in the offensive zone, but did not specify his options.

Otherwise it was the United States, which without deploying an extraordinary football was very effective. Reggie Cannon also scored his first goal with the national team, after making a mistake when Costa Rica started. 3-0 at 52 ‘.

🇺🇸⚽✨ Goool from @USMNT! Error in the departure of Costa Rica, Reggie Cannon sets up the whole play and makes it 3-0 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 🔴 Live! 📲💻📺 https://t.co/YLy6HB64qU #USMNT | #VamosTicos | #Friendly pic.twitter.com/58jW6f4h5C – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 10, 2021

The win was completed by Giovanni Reyna, with a penalty goal at 77 ′. Costa Rica will surely show another face in the Gold Cup. For its part, the United States is aiming for its peak of form in Concacaf’s most important competition.

🇺🇸⚽✨ Goool from @USMNT! Gio Reyna converts the penalty into a goal. Team USA 4-0 to Costa Rica 💪 🔴 Live! 📲💻📺 https://t.co/YLy6HB64qU #USMNT | #VamosTicos | #Friendly pic.twitter.com/RlTNaqF6kU – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 10, 2021

America’s first rival in the Gold Cup has yet to be defined. The second game will be against Martinique, and will close the group stage against Canada.

While Costa Rica is also waiting for the debut rival. Then they will face Suriname and Jamaica.