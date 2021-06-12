Gold Cup 2021: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Rogelio Funes Mori would be called up

Tremendous outcome that would have the soap opera of the Mexican Selection of Gerardo Martino with the theme of the call for Rogelio Funes Mori and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández for the next Gold Cup 2021, because according to ESPN journalist Héctor Huerta, everything could end in a solomonic way in the TRI, since both forwards would be considered to play the Concacaf tournament.

After the controversy generated by the possible summons of the naturalized Rogelio Funes Mori over Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, everything could end in a solomonic way for both scorers, since there is a possibility that both are in the preliminary list presented by Tata Martino next Monday.

After interviewing Yon de Luisa, the ESPN journalist made it clear that any decision Gerardo Martino makes with TRI will be supported by the FMF directors and the owners of the Liga MX teams, who fully trust in the ability of the Argentine coach.

“I get the impression that Yon de Luisa has Tata Martino considered the best coach in the world to lead the Mexican National Team, that is very clear to me and he will respect any decision he makes with Chicharito and any other player; They are not going to get involved because they recognize that he is a very competent technician, ”said Huerta.

However, the journalist predicted that in the final list of those called up for the Gold Cup, Martino could surprise and include Chicharito Hernández and Rogelio Funes Mori himself.

“He has to keep playing, keep showing that enthusiasm he has right now, that scoring ability so he can call him Tata Martino. I do believe that CHicharito Hernández and also Funes Mori will appear on Monday’s list; It is a premonition, more than news, I clarify it ”, commented Huerta.

The idea does not seem far-fetched, since Yon de Luis himself has denied a supposed veto for Hernández in Selección, which could be an advance of a next call, in addition to that this would ‘clear’ the way for the incorporation of Funes Mori, who has polarized public opinion for a possible call to the Tricolor.

Rogelio Funes Mori vs Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, who is the better forward?

Rogelio Funes Mori Numbers

376 games 154 goals .409 average 48 assists. Participated in 1 Club World Cup and scored 2 goals. In Europe, he scored 14 goals with Eskişehirspor of Turkey. Cup and League Champion in Portugal League and Concachampions Champion with the Rayados. Javier Chicharito Hernández’s numbers 441 games 165 goals .409 average 54 assists He played 46 Champions League games, scoring 14 goals. He played 10 Europa League games, scoring 4 touchdowns. 2-time Premier League champion with Manchester United. Scoring champion in Liga MX with Chivas Scoring champion in Gold Cup MVP of the season in Liga MX League champion with Chivas UEL champion with Sevilla Supercup champion in England Top scorer of the Mexican National Team

