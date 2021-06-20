Gold as an antidote to the uncertainty of major economic crises

Related news

In historical moments of great economic difficulties, the behavior of gold it has gone the inverse of that of financial assets and has achieved great potential for appreciation. The health crisis in which we find ourselves is not an exception to this circumstance and the value of the precious metal reached highs in August of last year with a price higher than $ 2,103 an ounce and a cumulative revaluation of 22% in 2020.

Currently, the advance of vaccines and brighter prospects for the future – among other reasons – have caused gold to fall from the all-time high to $ 1,700 per ounce. How is it possible that gold marks such a high price with such economic difficulty?

This is not an exceptional event. In 1979, the year in which the economy was submerged in the oil crisis, the precious metal it was revalued by 119%. Likewise, in the subprime mortgage crisis in the US, gold grew 9.4% while gold S&P 500 plummeted 56.4%, according to data extracted from Refinitiv.

Along these lines, in the dotcom crash, the US stock market fell by 49% while gold rose 12.4%. On the contrary, while the EuroStoxx 50 (reference index in Europe) registered all-time highs on March 6, 2000, the ounce of gold was only exchanged for $ 287.9, according to Bloomberg charts. Price that was not so low since 1978.

Inflation is one of the big triggers for gold to have such appreciation potential. In inflationary periods decreases the value of money and the purchasing power of the citizen. Often also because of an increase in money in circulation. For this reason, gold is an asset with which to preserve that capital that is devalued if it is invested in real assets.

Evolution of the price of gold. Trading View

The increase in the money supply is a problem that was once alleviated by the gold standard. Bretton Woods was the maximum supporter of this system after World War II. It fixed the value of each monetary unit in terms of a specific quantity of gold. It was allowed to exchange the currency for gold and a price stability, since it was necessary to maintain a balance between money in circulation and gold. And there was a limited supply. This system was abandoned with Nixon in 1971.

In every economic crisis, investors seek security and liquidity to preserve capital. Some benefits that they seek in real assets, since they have lower volatility and they are less subject to state decisions or circumstances such as currency devaluation. Simply, the investor can wait for future revaluations to preserve their capital, so they are perceived as safe assets.

However, despite investing in real assets, inflation damages purchasing power and value is lost. This is what has happened in the US, where in May inflation has shot up to 5%. Therefore, gold is seen as a safe haven asset to preserve capital.

The precious metal is not influenced by inflationary issues of its own, since the supply is always limited, and it is not a financial obligation either in which it depends on the ability to pay of a debtor. For this reason, during the health crisis, investors have bought gold accepting it as a store of value, because they believe that other investors would do so as well.

Advantages and disadvantages

According to the Luxembourg wealth manager Incrementum, this raw material is “a very liquid asset”. At the time of its sale, it is capable of being converted into cash quickly and without losing its value.

It also allows diversification of the investment portfolio, since it has little correlation with other financial assets. Also, with negative rates, your opportunity cost improves. Regarding the future prospects of the raw material, many are the scenarios that have been considered as a result of the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

Citibank analysts announced that they were raising short-term targets for about $ 2,100 per ounce and in the next “six to twelve months” above $ 2,300 per ounce, which would represent a new all-time high. So it seems that investors could keep seeking refuge in gold given the uncertainty, high volatility and inflation that have generated the abundance of liquidity and the return to consumption after the toughest episodes of the pandemic.