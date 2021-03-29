Gold and silver mining stocks: ready to rally

After the long-awaited meeting of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and Jerome Powell’s assurances to investors that it will allow inflation to be maintained without reducing it with rate hikes, a turning point for real interest rates now seems likely. And, therefore, investors in monetary metals.

Since inflation expectations took hold last summer, the bond market has been concerned about rate hikes and even a decrease in asset purchases. But now Powell has confirmed that the ‘taper tantrum’ of 2013 will not be repeated, and that any tightening of monetary policy will be made well in advance.

At the same time, control of the yield curve is still likely, not mentioned but lurking in the background. Therefore, the fall in real interest rates seems inevitable, which is bullish for gold, the traditional hedge against inflation. We see new stimulus, supportive fiscal and monetary packages, and accommodative central banks as the reality of what remains a highly stressed macroeconomic environment.

More than a flash

At first glance, you might be forgiven for thinking that the significant decoupling of gold miners from stocks overall (see chart below) suggests that last year’s rally in gold and silver miners was just a flash, another disappointing false start. But looking closer, as active managers, actually we’re seeing back-to-back improvements quarter over quarter in the operational performance of these companies in all areas.

We are seeing an increase in free cash flows, the dividend increase in the main ones, the success of the exploration and a increased M&A activity. All of this points to a very encouraging outlook for mispriced gold and silver mining companies. In my opinion, all that is missing in gold, silver and miners is a change in the wind and the arrival of a broader market momentum.

Gold miners and stocks have decoupled. Bloomberg

We wanted to exploit some of these undervalued mining opportunities in our gold and silver strategy. For example, we recently added some Australian mid-cap gold miners of high quality with a 50% discount compared to its price last summer.

Gold spot prices suggest that have bounced off a key level of technical support which is bolstered by a bullish relative strength indicator and exceptionally weak sentiment.

Gold spot prices (in dollars) have rebounded from a critical support level. Bloomberg

These observations are supported by a bullish positioning in futures markets, where long contracts in managed money (one of the futures categories that best represents speculators) are at historically low levels (see next graph).

All this, from our point of view, points to a highly sustainable environment for rising gold prices and, by proximity, of silver once the investor flows reappear.

Long-term managed money contracts are at record lows. Bloomberg

We expect this change in participation to be triggered by real interest rates resuming their secular downward trend, after the uptrend in the last six months which saw long-term returns rise to unsustainable levels. In strategy, we remain well positioned for a bull market scenario for gold and silver.

*** Ned Naylor-Leyland is a director of Gold and Silver for Jupiter AM.