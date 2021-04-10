Gold and silver bullish, oil zone confused. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 59.61.

Oil is in a very complicated area from which it must come out before we can work with it, since the areas in the intermediate zones the risk to operate is very high. If the price started a bullish move, we should expect it to break 61.75.

On the contrary, if the price started a bearish movement, we must wait until 57.64 is lost.

Petroleum. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,751.8.

If the price started a bullish move and surpass 1,759.7 with strong and determined momentum, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 15 to 20 points before reaching R1 at 1,767.2 that could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R1 were also exceeded, we could revalue longs considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R2 at 1,776.2 which could act as resistance.

If I kept going up and exceed R2, we could revalue longs considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching R3 at 1,793.0 which could act as resistance.

By the structure of the chart, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

Gold. Short-term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 25,400.

If the price started a bullish movement and exceed 25,635 with a strong and determined momentum and we will have enough gap, we could value a long considering a reduced objective, which in this asset is of the order of 20 points, before reaching R1 at 25,833 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R1 were also exceeded, we could price longs again considering a target of the order of 30 to 40 points before approaching R2 at 26.082 which could act as resistance.

If I continue to climb and overcome R2, we could price longs again considering a target of the order of 50 to 60 points before approaching R3 at 26.488 which could act as resistance.

Read more

By the structure of the chart, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart