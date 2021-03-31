Gold and silver bearish, oil zone confused. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 60.89.

If the price started a bullish move and exceed 62.28, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching R2 at 63.25 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 were also exceeded, we could value long again with a target of the order of 25-30 points before approaching R3 at 64.30 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish movement and lost 59.41, we could value shorts Considering a target of 20 to 25 points, taking into account that we would be in a somewhat complicated area in which the risk of operating is Higher and that we must protect the positions soon.

Remember that today at 4:30 p.m. the oil inventory data is published and that we should not be in the market at those times if we are working in the short term.

Petroleum. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,679.7.

Due to the complexity of the bullish zones, we are ruling out longs in this future today.

If the price go down and lose S1 at 1,671.3, we could value shorts considering an objective of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching S2 at 1,656.5 that could act as support.

To continue going down, if S2 were also lost, we could price shorts again considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching S3 at 1,634.8 which could act as support.

Gold. Short-term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 23,895.

Due to the structure and complexity of the upper areas, longs are ruled out in this future today.

If the price started a bearish movement and S1 is lost at 23,755, we could price a short considering a target of the order of 40 points, before approaching S2 at 23.372 which could act as support.

To continue going down, if S2 were also lost, we could price shorts again considering a target of the order of 50 to 60 points before approaching S3 at 22.865 that could act as support.

Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart

