The GOL network has canceled the broadcast of Wrestlemania 31 and Wrestlemania 32 that were scheduled for this weekend. The events had been announced on the GOL website, but have been canceled without revealing the reason for the cancellations.

💥@Goal will not broadcast any Wrestlemania this weekend. 👎🏼A ugly gesture by the chain. The broadcast of Wrestlemania 32 and 31 was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday respectively. ❌Wrestling not only needs a medium, but a medium that takes it seriously. pic.twitter.com/zVeD62ctF8 – Karl Argila (@argilacarlos) April 11, 2020

Regarding an alleged broadcast of Wrestlemania 36 in GOL, it was only a false news from some websites to gain visits, since this event does not enter the pack of events that WWE sold internationally. When this sale occurred, the PPV had not been broadcast nor on the WWE Network, so we all know that it is impossible for it to be broadcast on television so soon.

We encourage you to follow these events through the WWE Network, which currently offers them for free.

WWE Wrestlemania 31 card

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns.

Andre The Giant Memorial Royal Battle

The Miz, Curtis Axel, Ryback, Fandango, Adam Rose, Zack Ryder, Jack Swagger, Titus O’Neil, Darren Young, Big Show, Kane, Erick Rowan, Damien Mizdow, Sin Cara, Heath Slater, Mark Henry, Goldust, Konnor , Viktor, winner of the NXT WrestleMania Axxess Tournament and 10 more fighters to be confirmed.

Intercontinental Championship

Bad News Barrett (c) vs. R-Truth vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Luke Harper vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Stardust

United States Championship

Rusev (c) vs. John Cena.

Couples Championship (kick off)

Cesaro & Tyson Kidd vs. The Usos vs. The Matadors vs. The New Day.

Paige and AJ Lee VS. The Bella Twins.

Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins.

Sting vs. Triple H.

The Undertaker vs. Bray Wyatt.

WWE Wrestlemania 32 card

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Triple H © vs. Roman Reigns

HELL IN A CELL

The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon

NO HOLDS BARRED STREET FIGHT MATCH

Brock Lesnar vs. Dean Ambrose

INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP LADDER MATCH

The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Sami Zayn vs. Stardust vs. Zack Ryder vs. Without Face vs. Kevin Owens ©

DIVAS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Charlotte © vs. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

New Day vs. The League of Nations

AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho

ANDRE THE GIANT MEMORIAL BATTLE ROYAL

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been suspended. We continue working to bring you all the information!