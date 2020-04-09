WWE Wrestlemania 31 and 32 on GOAL

WWE Wrestlemania 31 and 32 on GOAL | The GOL television network will broadcast the WWE Wrestlemania 31 and 32 events open this Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, respectively, from 4pm.

Through its website, which has published its schedule for this Sunday, we have been able to confirm that this weekend all WWE and wrestling fans in general will be able to enjoy the events of Wrestlemania 31, held in San José, California, Y Wrestlemania 32, which was held in Dallas, Texas.

WWE Wrestlemania 31 card

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns.

Andre The Giant Memorial Royal Battle

The Miz, Curtis Axel, Ryback, Fandango, Adam Rose, Zack Ryder, Jack Swagger, Titus O’Neil, Darren Young, Big Show, Kane, Erick Rowan, Damien Mizdow, Sin Cara, Heath Slater, Mark Henry, Goldust, Konnor , Viktor, winner of the NXT WrestleMania Axxess Tournament and 10 more fighters to be confirmed.

Intercontinental Championship

Bad News Barrett (c) vs. R-Truth vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Luke Harper vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Stardust

United States Championship

Rusev (c) vs. John Cena.

Couples Championship (kick off)

Cesaro & Tyson Kidd vs. The Usos vs. The Matadors vs. The New Day.

Paige and AJ Lee VS. The Bella Twins.

Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins.

Sting vs. Triple H.

The Undertaker vs. Bray Wyatt.

WWE Wrestlemania 32 card

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Triple H © vs. Roman Reigns

HELL IN A CELL

The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon

NO HOLDS BARRED STREET FIGHT MATCH

Brock Lesnar vs. Dean Ambrose

INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP LADDER MATCH

The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Sami Zayn vs. Stardust vs. Zack Ryder vs. Without Face vs. Kevin Owens ©

DIVAS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Charlotte © vs. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

New Day vs. The League of Nations

AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho

ANDRE THE GIANT MEMORIAL BATTLE ROYAL

