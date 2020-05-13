GOL will air WWE Wrestlemania 29-30 this weekend. Spanish WWE fans are back in luck thanks to GOL.

GOL to air WWE Wrestlemania 29-30 this weekend

WWE Wrestlemania 29 and 30 on GOAL | The GOL television network will broadcast the WWE Wrestlemania 29 and 30 events open this Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17, respectively, at 12:45 p.m. Wrestlemania 29 and at 13:35 Wrestlemania 30.

Through his twitter, we have been able to confirm that this weekend all WWE and wrestling fans in general will be able to enjoy the events of Wrestlemania 29, held in New York, and Wrestlemania 30, which was held in New Orleans.

WWE Wrestlemania 29 card

WWE Title Match – The Rock vs John Cena

World Heavyweight Title – Alberto del Rio vs Jack Swagger

Singles Match – The Undertaker vs CM Punk

No Holds Barred Match – Triple H vs Brock Lesnar

6-Man Tag Team Match – Sheamus, Randy Orton & The Big Show vs The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins)

WWE Tag Team Title Match – Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan & Kane) vs Dolph Ziggler & Big E Langston

Singles Match – Ryback vs Mark Henry

Singles Match – Chris Jericho vs Fandango

WWE Wrestlemania 30 card

WWE World Heavyweight Title # 1 Contendership Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H (w / Stephanie McMahon)

Six Man Tag Team Match: Kane & The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & Road Dogg) vs. The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins)

31 Man Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal: R-Truth vs. Cesaro vs. Mark Henry vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Damien Sandow vs. The Big Show vs. Tyson Kidd vs. Goldust vs. Yoshi Tatsu vs. Alberto Del Rio vs. The Miz vs. Fandango vs. The Great Khali vs. Darren Young vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Sheamus vs. Zack Ryder vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Heath Slater vs. Without Face vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santino Marella vs. Brodus Clay vs. Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Brad Maddox vs. David Otunga vs. Justin Gabriel vs. Big E vs. Titus O’Neil

Singles Match: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt (w / Erick Rowan & Luke Harper)

Singles Match: Brock Lesnar (w / Paul Heyman) vs. The Undertaker

WWE Divas Title Vickie Guerrero Invitational Match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Layla vs. Natalya vs. Alicia Fox vs. Rosa Mendes vs. Brie Bella vs. Nikki Bella vs. Emma vs. Tamina vs. Aksana vs. Naomi vs. Cameron vs. Summer Rae vs. Eva Marie

WWE World Heavyweight Title Triple Threat Match: Randy Orton (c) vs. Batista vs Daniel Bryan or Triple H

