GOL will air WWE Wrestlemania 27-28 this weekend. Spanish WWE fans are back in luck thanks to GOL.

GOL to air WWE Wrestlemania 27-28 this weekend

WWE Wrestlemania 27 and 28 on GOAL | The GOL television network will broadcast the WWE Wrestlemania 27 and 28 events open this Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10, respectively, at 12:45 p.m.

Through his twitter, we have been able to confirm that this weekend all WWE and wrestling fans in general will be able to enjoy the events of Wrestlemania 27, held in Atlanta, Georgia and Wrestlemania 28, which was held in Miami, Florida.

💣 PUMP! 💣 🤩 This weekend you have more @WWE_es in GOL! 📆 Saturday

⌚️ 12:45

💥 Wrestlmania 27 📆 Sunday

⌚️ 12:45

💥 Wrestlmania 28 📲 Comment with #WWEenGol pic.twitter.com/3MJEhHQQTF – GOAL (#QuedateEnCasa 🏠⚽️) (@Gol) May 6, 2020

Wrestlemania 27 Card on GOAL

World Heavyweight Championship: Edge (c) vs Alberto del Río

Cody Rhodes vs Rey Mysterio

The Corre (Wade Barrett, Justin Gabriel, Heath Slater & Ezekiel Jackson) vs Kofi Kingston, Santino Marella, Kane & The Big Show

Randy Orton vs CM Punk

Michael Cole vs Jerry Lawler with Stone Cold Steve Austin as special referee

No Holds Barred Match: Triple H vs The Undertaker

Snooki, Trish Stratus & John Morrison vs Team Lay-Cool (Michelle McCool & Layla) & Dolph Ziggler

WWE Championship, No DQ Match: The Miz (c) vs John Cena

Wrestlemania 28 Scoreboard on GOAL

World Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs Sheamus

Kane vs Randy Orton

Intercontinental Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs The Big Show

Maria Menounos & Kelly Kelly vs Beth Phoenix & Eve Torres

Hell in a Cell Match with Shawn Michaels as special referee: The Undertaker vs Triple H

Team Johnny (David Otunga (captain), Mark Henry, Dolph Ziggler, Jack Swagger, The Miz & Drew McIntyre) vs Team Teddy (Santino Marella -captain-, Kofi Kingston, R-Truth, Zack Ryder, The Great Khali & Booker T )

WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs Chris Jericho

The Rock vs John Cena

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.