By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

05/21/2020 12:28 pm

Chapter number 60 of the manga Dragon ball super It is now officially available, and boy did it come with a huge surprise. Although Goku managed to master the technique of Ultra Instinct Omen, a bad calculation on his part caused his defeat at the hands of Moor, who now has new rivals, but will they be able to stop him?

After being exhausted, Goku lost control of Ultra Instinct, which resulted in it returning to its base form. Obviously, in this way it was impossible to defeat Moor, who quickly killed him and was able to absorb his energy. Given this, the Androids 17 and 18 they had to intervene in the fight to prevent the Planet Eater will kill Goku. Even Gohan and Pikkoro They wanted to confront him, but the Namekian forbade him since they would only make the villain stronger.

However, the true warrior who could save the universe is Vegeta, who suddenly appears in front of our heroes thanks to his new ability to Instant Teleportation, to show Moro how powerful he has become. The Prince of Saiyans has been training on the planet Yardrat, where in addition to mastering the previously mentioned skill, he has also been learning a new technique that could end Moor of a good time.

Vegeta proceeds to become Super Saiyan BlueHowever, this version is the one we saw in the Tournament of Powerthat is, the SSJ Blue Evolution. For now, it is unknown exactly how it is that Vegeta could win this battle, and we’ll have to wait until the next chapter of Super, which will be released on June 18, to know our answer.

Via: MangaPlus

A spectacular demo of Marvel’s Iron Man VR is now available

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, cinephile and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

.