Goku is left without the master Roshi, he loses his voice Hiroshi Masuoka

Hiroshi Masuoka, who gave voice to the teacher Rochi has lost his life at 83 years of age, according to official sources.

It was revealed that Masuoka was the second voice of the famous master of Goku, the legendary hero of Dragon Ball.

The voice actor was an intimate part of the cartoon in its Japanese version and was part of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Gt, as well as in some video games.

We regret to report that on March 21, the voice actor Hiroshi Masuoka, the second seiyū of Mūten Roshi in the franchise, who covered his role from chapter 288 of Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT and the OVA died: “Hello , Goku and his friends are back! ” pic.twitter.com/Qiki7hMgOX

As revealed, Masuoka He lost his life on March 21 after a battle with cancer; However, everything had been handled very intimately and only very close family and friends attended his funeral.

The voice actor Hiroshi Masuoka died on March 21, due to rectal cancer. The actor lent his voice in the series “Sazae-san” from 1978, and also for Master Roshi from the last episodes of “Dragon Ball Z” onwards. pic.twitter.com/irBymywOGK

Hiroshi Masuoka will be remembered by thousands of followers since he began his career as an anime voice actor in 1958 and was also part of projects such as Sazae-san, where he played Masuo.

Masuoka was also part of Ashita no Joe, GeGeGe no Kitaro, among other anime. His voice has been established and his legacy will remain in the anime world.

