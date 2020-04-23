We all know that anime and hollywood don’t get along strictly. The movie mecca has tried on numerous occasions to adapt the most popular manga and anime productions into live action movies. But in the best of cases, the reception of these adaptations by fans has been rather lukewarm. Then there are real attacks on good taste such as the adaptation of Death Note or the movie that we always use as an example of these cases: Dragon Ball Evolution.

Even with this in mind, Sony Pictures has jumped into the pool and announced yesterday that it will be making a live action movie of One Punch Man, the popular anime created by the artist known as ONE. Naturally, the reactions did not take long to appear.

Dragon Garow Lee, known for creating the spin-off of Yamcha from Dragon Ball, has created a piece in which you can see Goku “cheering” on Saitama already Genos for the recent announcement of his live-action adaptation of One punch man.

Naturally it is a sketch that goes with a bit of bad slobber, since very few people today expect anything good from an adaptation in real action of an anime. Hollywood has not yet managed to take the pulse of Japanese animation. In addition, many details are lost in translation and are the subject of much of the criticism from anime fans, who generally prefer to see it in its original version with subtitles. It remains to be seen whether One Punch Man’s light-hearted and unserious tone serves to better suit Hollywood style.

ワ ン パ ン マ ン が ハ リ ウ ッ ド 映 画 化 す る と 聞 い て pic.twitter.com/l8KLVVpLFn – ド ラ ゴ ン 画廊 ・ リ ー (@dragongarowLEE) April 22, 2020

What do you expect from the One Punch Man live action movie?

.