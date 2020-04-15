Talk about Team17 is to talk about the history same of the video game. British developer based in Wakefield, born in 1990 after the merger of 17-Bit Software and Team 7. They are responsible for sagas such as Worms, Yooka-Laylee, The Escapists, Overcooked, Alien Breed or occasional deliveries of franchises as beloved as Lemmings or Leisure Suit Larry. A mythical developer, who, for many, is already part of her gambling family and who, now, is back with … Going under.

And it is that Nintendo has shared, through its official YouTube profile, the launch trailer of Going Under, the new Team17 title recently announced through a press release. The game, which is coming soon to Nintendo Switch, is a Dungeon crawler procedurally generated in which we handle Jackie Fiasco, a fellow of a start-up of technological products in the red. A curious satire of the business world in which we have to descend to the lower floors of the company as we make our way using office supplies as weapons.

What do you think of this curious proposal that comes from Team17? For now, we have to wait, since we still do not know the exact date of publication of this striking title. Luckily, we do know that the Going Under launch window places it between July and September (third quarter of 2020).

