Going topless and with a dental floss, Carolina Sandoval asks: “Who said there was a rule to wear a bikini?”



Carolina Sandoval.

Photo: Alberto E. Tamargo / Grosby Group

Carolina sandoval She knows that when she appears in bikinis or swimsuits on Instagram, everything burns. Many of her fans applaud her and ask for much more, while others use decadent language to discredit her. She is not intimidated by haters and continues to do what she does best, which is basically being herself and exploiting every last drop of her creativity.

For this reason, following his publication line “La Venenosa” he appeared again with a dental floss, on the beach and doing topless. This time she was direct and raised an important question: “Who said there was a rule for wearing a bikini?

Carolina Sandoval’s message, as expected, is a call to acceptance, to love oneself. “Stop bullying yourself and enjoy life, take out that swimsuit that you have forgotten and if you don’t like what you see in the mirror, look for the change in you, but don’t let anyone tell you how to live your life. “Wrote” La Venenosa “next to the video.

His message and video were played more than 200 thousand times and the numbers are increasing. Her followers appreciate this type of motivational words and also tell her: “This woman has it clear tomorrow to put on my bikini 👙 and I’m going to the beach.”

It seems that William Levy is not willing to let them think that Elizabeth Gutiérrez is single