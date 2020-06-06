Lucas Castroman, a former soccer player from Boca, Vélez and Racing, went through the microphones of TNT Sports and told why he decided to move away from soccer. However, he made it clear that he would like to be a leader of the Fortín in the future.

“There were several things in general, I hit the portaza because the backpack exploded. There were a lot of situations. Some policies did not allow me to participate in the parties … Different ways of thinking with leaders and technical bodies … That made me ill … I never wanted to sit idly by, on the bench, without playing and being keep paying … That never seduced me, “said former Boca y Velez.

And in the same line, he added: “I’ve been through difficult situations, but I learned … Once my sister got sick when she was in Europe and when I got to the Gutiérrez Hospital I told them that I was taking her to another side of the world, to Canada, to the United States, because I thought she was going to die here. And a doctor made me understand that the twine is not everything, that if you are not healthy, it is useless. “

“From Lazio I went for a personal matter with Mancini, I did not agree with different situations with him. And when I don’t have the same idea, the same way of being … I prefer to go. I decided to go to Udinese, I went back to Vélez, we were champions. Happiness above money. As much as you get paid, there comes a time when your head and heart explode “, the story continued.

And then he remembered his time at Boca and Racing: “Afterwards I could not return to Vélez, the leadership closed the doors on several occasions. That was painful. In Boca I did not have the opportunity to play, they had taken me to be well, I went with All the batteries because I knew where I was going, I knew that it was a dream to play in Boca … But not being able to play for political reasons, because if they sold me, it was little money that entered the club and perhaps more because of Noir or Viatri. Those things touched me and I went to Racing, where I had to walk away from the bar“

However, he made it clear that he would like to have a rematch in football, but now as a manager: “My dream in soccer is to be a manager. If it is Vélez, the better. It is the club that I know, I was from 13 or 14 years old. I became a member recently, so I have to wait three years. I want to add, not get against anyone, I want to improve what is done wrong in football, “he closed.