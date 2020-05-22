Real Madrid striker compared the current scenario with his reality in Madrid previously: ‘I suffered a lot for Spain and now I suffer a lot for my country’

The Brazilian Vinícius Júnior revealed a feeling of ‘helplessness’ with the current moment in which the world lives, amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The Real Madrid striker, in an exclusive interview with the newspaper ‘Marca’, spoke about his concern during the isolation.

Vinicius Jr expressed concern about covid-19 – (Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO / .)

Photo: Lance!

-Too much (worried). Because, in addition, I heard very different explanations. Some said it was too little and others it was too serious. I think we all learned something from this catastrophe: giving more value to people and simple things. In the first few weeks, the news was dire because of the death toll. Terrible. The truth is that I put myself in the shoes of all the families that lost someone they love and that had to be very difficult, not only because of the loss, but because of the path they left. If I have to sum it up in any way, my feeling is helpless – revealed Vinicius.

The striker also showed great concern about the current scenario in Brazil during the pandemic. Brazil has overtaken Russia in the number of confirmed cases and now occupies the second position in the world.

– In my country, they are going through a very bad time, like a few weeks ago here in Spain. I suffered a lot for Spain and now I suffer a lot for Brazil. People are very afraid and it is logical – finished the Brazilian.

See too:

Editor of L! analyzes possible fate of Lautaro Martínez in this transfer window