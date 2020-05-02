The Spanish government give free rein to social liberties little by little. A week ago, it was the children who filled the public spaces for brief lapses of time after several weeks of confinement. Now it’s up to the older ones.

The Ministry of Health He detailed at what times, how and since when Spaniards will be able to take to the streets from this Saturday, May 2, in a publication made in the State official newsletter.

Be careful, follow the following recommendations given by the minister Salvador Illa for those over 14 years of age, for those who are minors and the elderly, where many will have to be assisted. Indications for everyone.

PLUS: Supermarket hours in Spain for May 2: service shifts in Mercadona, Day, Carrefour, Lidl, Eroski and others

What time can I go out this May 2

In order to avoid crowds in the public space and to continue the spread of the virus in one of the most affected countries in the world, time slots were organized for three groups with different characteristics.

First, there are the over 14 yearswho can walking and / or practicing sport (non-professional) in two hours: from 06:00 to 10:00 and from 20:00 to 23:00.

The second group are people who will need to be accompanied or those over 70 years, who can leave between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Finally, there are those people under 14 years, who will have to leave accompanied and in the time slot between 12:00 to 19:00.

Be careful, those municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants will not have the aforementioned restrictions. In these localities, which represent 12% of the Spanish population, the inhabitants will be able to leave between 06:00 and 23:00.

The minister of @sanidadgob explains the conditions in which you can practice sports and walk from Saturday, May 2. ▶ ️Sport: no contact with others, once a day and within the municipality

▶ ️Walks: with a common person or regular caregiver, 1 time a day, no more than 1km pic.twitter.com/pwxo3gK7fA – La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) April 30, 2020

Who will not be able to leave this May 2?

As it has been so far, people who have symptoms of coronavirus or who are undergoing a period of quarantine are not allowed to walk on the streets; as well as residents of social and health centers for the elderly.

On the other hand, those people who, due to medical prescription or due to reconciliation problems, cannot do physical activity in the stipulated time slots, may leave in others with the proper accreditation.

What can I do and if I can date someone?

Among the activities allowed by the Government are walking and playing sports individually, these being those that have no contact and are not professionals.

For the same that group activities are prohibited, the Government allows the departure accompanied, but not with anyone. People can go out with their partner, that is, only in groups of two.

From May 2 it will be allowed to go out for sports and stroll. The hours for municipalities with +5000 inhabitants will be: ➡️Over 14 years:

From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ➡️Dependent people and over 70 years:

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ➡️Children: from 12 to 19 h 👇 pic.twitter.com/1XJ08bRpVH – La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) April 30, 2020

How far can I go and how long is the ride?

The guidelines of the Government allow walks for all the time of the stipulated strip, yes, you can only take one walk or sports session per day. However, the maximum distance in which the route is allowed is not more than 1 kilometer.

“The limit to take a walk is one kilometer and to do sport is the municipality itself,” said the head of Health at a press conference. But beware, you can use vehicles motorized or public transport to move to other areas for walks or physical activity.

Can I take the opportunity to see friends?

The answer is No. The objective is to avoid crowds and you can only go out together with a person with whom you live or, in the case of a dependent person, with the usual caregiver.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU:

RECOMMENDED VIDEO:

PSG is declared Ligue 1 champion after early end to the season

MORE VIDEOS:

Paolo Guerrero will return to training with Inter Porto Alegre

Paolo Guerrero will return to training with Inter Porto Alegre (01/05/20)

Coronavirus in Peru: national selected collects to acquire masks and donate them

Coronavirus in Peru: national selected collects to acquire masks and donate them

Coronavirus Spain: Field Hospital celebrated its closure

Coronavirus Spain: Field Hospital celebrated its closure (VIDEO: TROME) .