Going Into Space With Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin: First Ticket Auction Surpasses $ 4 Million



The trip on the New Shepard will take less than 15 minutes.

Every minute brings us closer to him July 20, the date New Shepard will fly its first crew astronauts into space with Jeff Bezos.

But today, the Blue Origin page where auction bids are posted to win the first ticket will continue to receive bids until 5pm EDT / 9pm UTC.

The site records that there is someone who is willing to pay $ 4,200,000 for the trip that will last less than 15 minutes, but that will remain forever engraved in the annals of space tourism.

However, $ 4,200,000 will not be enough to reserve a place in the New Shepard, because the live auction that will take place on June 12 at 1 pm EDT / 17:00 UTC is still missing, where surely there will be no shortage of those who are willing to pay a little or a lot more.

The winning bid amount will be donated to the Blue Origin foundation, Club for the Future, to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and help invent the future of life in space.

The winner of the first ticket will have the opportunity to fly high enough to contemplate the curvature of the earth next to millionaire Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark and three other passengers who were screaming to buy the precious spaces.

During the flight, a propulsion unit will lift the New Shepard’s crew to approximately 62 miles (100 km), where they will then separate.

The momentum will carry the capsule further up into space, before returning to earth with the aid of a parachute. The propulsion unit will also return in a controlled manner to land on an assigned concrete pad.

It is a short flight of around 11 minutes, where the crew will be able to experience microgravity and appreciate the curve of the Earth. on the horizon against the darkness of space for a few minutes.

Business Insider notes that more than 6,000 applicants from 143 countries have tried to keep a ticket since the auction launched five weeks ago.

The New Shepard has performed 15 tests up to the Karman line so far, but never traveled with humans on board. The capsule has large windows and can carry up to six people.

Nothing is known yet about the cost to be paid by the three missing crew members.

