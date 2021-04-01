Going from car to bicycle reduces transport emissions by 67%

(Bloomberg) – Small changes in citizens’ transportation habits can significantly reduce their carbon footprint, according to an in-depth study of transportation data from more than 3,800 people in seven cities.

Choosing the bicycle instead of the car just once a day reduces the carbon emissions of the average citizen from transport by 67%, according to research led by Christian Brand, a professor of transport at the University of Oxford. The findings mean that even if not all car journeys could be substituted for bicycle journeys, the potential for reducing emissions remains very high.

While public policies tend to focus on daily commutes, the document found that recreational outings such as shopping or social visits are most often made by car. These journeys tend to be significantly shorter, increasing the potential for a shift toward walking or cycling, according to the researchers.

If 10% of the population replaced a car trip each day with a bike ride, total transportation emissions would be expected to decrease by about 10%, according to the study. If the same percentage of the population replaced a car trip with a public transport trip, individual transport emissions would be 19% lower.

The document represents one of the few comprehensive conclusions on the climate impact of transportation options across different latitudes. For two years, the researchers tracked the habits of thousands of people in Antwerp, Barcelona, ​​London, Rome, Vienna, Zurich, and Orebro in Sweden. In total, participants completed nearly 10,000 detailed one-day travel diaries, with more than 34,200 recorded trips in total.

While some results varied between cities due to differences in climate, geography, level of urbanization, and income, other data was consistent across the board. Emissions from cars were more than double those from public transport, and cycling was responsible for less than 5% of emissions from public transport overall. While cycling does not emit greenhouse gases, the researchers considered emissions derived from the manufacture and disposal of bicycles and changes in diet by cyclists as a result of increased physical activity.

The use of the mode of transport was similar between the genders. Men used to cycle and drive more, while women walked and used public transport more frequently.

