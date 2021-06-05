Going for the epic: This is how Almería’s odds are

06/04/2021 at 9:31 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Tomorrow, Almeria Y Girona will go to Mediterranean Stadium to dispute the return of the LaLiga SmartBank playoffs, in which the first team that will attend the grand final will be decided for the promotion to LaLiga Santander.

Thus, after the conquest of the redheads over the Indian in the first leg the win rate of the locals is, according to the bookmakers, at 2.08. Comparatively, the value of the visiting conquest is quoted at 4 euros per euro invested, leaving the tie between both squads at 3.3.

Among other variables to consider, the classification of Almería, taking into account the adverse aggregate depth of 3-0 they have to overcome, is weighted at 17, Y Girona’s pass at 1.02. Therefore, it is evident that the Catalan club is presented as a clear favorite according to the estimates but, despite the fact that they will face the match with the aim of winning again, the Andalusians will go for the epic.

Lastly, we recall that the encounter between the Almeria and the Girona will take place tomorrow, Saturday June 5, at 21:00, and will anticipate the Leganés – Rayo Vallecano that will unfold on Sunday and that will throw the second finalist of the playoffs.